With the International Cricket Council announcing the annual awards for players on Thursday, Express takes a look at the awardees...

Test player of the year

Australian captain Steve Smith has dominated the Test batting charts again this year, scoring 1,875 runs at an average of 78.12. This includes eight hundreds.

New spin sensation

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won international T20 performance of the year for his incredible haul of 6/25 against England in Bengaluru last February.

ODI Team of the year the year

David Warner (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (captain, India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, South Africa), Ben Stokes (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jasprit Bumrah (India).

Test team of the year

Dean Elgar (South Africa), David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (captain, India), Steve Smith (Australia), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Ben Stokes (England), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, South Africa), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), James Anderson (England).

Cricketer of the Year

With the ability to accumulate runs in both Tests and ODIs, Kohli was crowned the cricketer of the year. He has notched up 2,203 Test runs, which includes eight hundreds and 1,818 runs in ODI where he scored seven hundreds. Kohli was also adjudged the world’s best one-day batsman, winning that title for the second time after 2012.