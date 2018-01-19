Shubman Gill scored 90 not out off 59 help take the team home in just 21.4 overs | Photo: ICC/Twitter

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Three-time champions India completed their Group B domination with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over an ill-equipped Zimbabwe in the ICC U-19 World Cup here today.

India, who had already sealed a quarterfinal spot with back-to-back wins against Australia and Papua New Guinea in Group B, produced another professional performance to end the league stage unbeaten.

Such was their run in the group stage that they recorded two 10-wicket victories besides a 100-run rout of three-time champions Australia.

Zimbabwe batsmen seemed clueless against left-arm spinners Anukul Roy (4/20) and Abhishek Sharma (2/22) and folded up for 154 in 48.1 overs.

They were 110 for three at one stage but lost their last seven wickets for 44 runs.

The Rahul Dravid-coached Indian side chased down the small target with ridiculous ease as Harvik Desai (56 not out off 73) and Shubman Gill (90 not out off 59) took the team home in just 21.4 overs.

Captain Prithvi Shaw did not open, letting the other batsmen spend more time in the middle before the quarterfinals.

Desai, who was one of the two changes in the team alongside Riyag Parag, made the opportunity count with a solid century.

Gill, who has a first-class hundred to his name representing Punjab, was in devastating form smashing 14 fours and a six en route his second successive half-century.

Gill fittingly hit the winning boundary, a straight drive for four.