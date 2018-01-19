BENGALURU:The common phrase “home is where the heart is” holds true for Karun Nair, who wants to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018.Karnataka’s stylish right-hander is one among the 1,122 players up for grabs at the auction, that will be held in the city on January 27 and 28. Though Delhi Daredevils had the option of retaining Nair, he missed the cut as DD retained Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Karun Nair in Bengaluru on Thursday

After having served them for two years, Nair wants to comeback to RCB, the team that gave him his first break. “Honestly, if you ask me, being from Bengaluru, I would like to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. That is the home team, so I want to play for them. But, you never know what is going to happen at the auction,” Nair said on the sidelines of the Bengaluru leg of the Mercedes Trophy golf tournament.

Delhi still hold the cards when it comes to Nair courtesy right-to-match, and thus can keep him if he fits their budget. They have only Rs 47 crore left for the auction. “I am just looking forward to the auction, but I am not too worried as to what cost I will go for, nor the team I will play for. I will look to win matches for the team that signs me up,” added Nair.

Nair, who is only the second Indian to score a triple ton , has scored 1158 runs in the IPL. The eighth edition was his best year, when he scored 357 runs for Delhi.

Most cricketers love playing golf, and Nair is also gradually getting used to it. However, it has not been long since he started swinging the golf club. Nair played two impressive innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a 52-ball 111 against Tamil Nadu and a 42-ball 77 against Hyderabad. He struck the ball cleanly in both knocks, especially en route his 48-ball ton, and Nair wondered if that has got something to do with his golf swing.

“People say that the golf swing helps cricketers. In the last two weeks, I have been playing T20s, and I have been hitting the ball really well after I started playing golf. It is probably helping.”

