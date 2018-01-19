“Not only BCCI but the entire nation is proud of him” (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna has said that the entire country, including the cricket governing body, is proud of Indian skipper Virat Kohli for winning the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017.

“Not only BCCI but the entire nation is proud of him”, Khanna told ANI.

He added, “Lot of credits for this achievement goes to his fitness level and he is a living example for other cricketers to be as fit as him”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men's individual award winners of 2017 on Thursday where Kohli bagged the ODI Cricketer of the Year, while Australia skipper Steve Smith was declared as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

In the qualification period from September 21, 2016, to December 31, 2017, Kohli scored 2,023 runs in 18 Tests with eight centuries and three half-centuries. He also smashed 1,818 runs in 31 ODIs with seven centuries and nine half-centuries and 299 runs at a strike-rate of 152.55 in 10 T20Is during the voting period.

The Indian skipper has become the 13th player to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy since 2004.

Kohli also won his second ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award after having won the same award in 2012, making him the first cricketer to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award in the same year.

In the race for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, Kohli beat the challenge of Pakistan's Hasan Ali and India team-mate Rohit Sharma, who finished second and third, respectively.