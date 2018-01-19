CHENNAI: It doesn’t take rocket science for figuring out that not being saddled by expectations that stem from history — intermediate or otherwise — can also be construed as growth in confidence.In that context, Vijay Shankar is a more assured man in 2018; a fact that augurs well for Tamil Nadu, considering that they’re set to kick off their Super League sojourn in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, come Sunday in Kolkata. “I frankly didn’t even think about that,” remarked their skipper.

That was after being reminded that it was with him at the helm at this event last year that Tamil Nadu began their journey towards a memorable List A double: after a second-place zonal finish (on net run-rate behind Karnataka, just like they did in 2017), they went on to claim the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy. “We’ve done well so far, and we have given ourselves an opportunity to play a few more matches. That is very important. We just want to keep learning and do well whenever we play.”

His recent injuries notwithstanding (an ankle strain kept him out for nearly a month-and-a-half), a lively last year may be the secret behind Vijay’s increased faith in self.

It all began from that double. Vijay showed further glimpses of potential for India A, notching up a century against Bangladesh.That spurred the Hyderabad Sunrisers to get him off their bench. In four opportunities, the 26-year-old raked in 101 runs at a strike-rate of 134.67. That also included a 133-run match-winning stand with David Warner, against the Gujarat Lions.

Further slivers of talent for India A — 61 (33) and 47 (42) against New Zealand in October — coupled with increasing medium-pace prowess saw Vijay almost put his hand on the holy grail: an India Test cap. A call-up came his way during last November’s Sri Lanka’s tour, but that didn’t materialise into a debut. Vijay, though, got valuable insights during that stint.

“It was an important time. I had good interactions with most of the players. I was comfortable from the day I joined. The best part about it was that I got to observe them up close and learn more about the game.”And life has come full circle for Vijay, who is getting into his stride in what is also ostensibly a screener for this IPL auction (a 16-ball 40 against Hyderabad).

Vijay’s stocks have risen with all of these happenings, with websites inserting his name into listicles titled”: “uncapped players who might attract bidding wars in this IPL auction”. That he is one of the two players from Tamil Nadu with a maximum base price (`40 lakh) is indicative of that.

The Chennai native, though, is just attuned to his task at hand. “You never know what the auctions have in store for you,” he quipped. “I’m just focussed on the fact that I’ve missed out on a few matches, and I want to make up for them in the rest.”

rahulravi@newindianexpress.com