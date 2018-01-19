Bangladesh players Tamim Iqbal (L) and Shakib Al Hasan during their stay in the crease | AP

DHAKA: Opener Tamim Iqbal hit 84 as Bangladesh blasted 320 for seven in their 50-over game against Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Friday.

The 28-year-old left hander plundered two sixes and seven fours as Bangladesh came within four runs of their record one day score against Sri Lanka. He was supported by Shakib Al Hasan who made 67 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 62.

Thisara Perera, who took three for 60, was Sri Lanka's most effective bowler.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in the second game of the three-nation tournament which also features Zimbabwe.