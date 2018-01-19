India are chasing 155 to win against Zimbabwe in the U-19 Cricket World Cup| Photo: ICC/Twitter

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India dismissed Zimbabwe for 154 in a Group B match of the U-19 World Cup here today.

Milton Shumba top-scored for Zimbabwe with 36 off 59 balls.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was the leading wicket-taker for India with four scalps while another left-arm tweaker Abhishek Sharma and pacer Arshdeep Singh took a couple of wickets each.

Brief scores: 154 all in 48.1 overs (Shumba 36; Roy 4/20).