U-19 Cricket World Cup: India dismiss Zimbabwe for 154
MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India dismissed Zimbabwe for 154 in a Group B match of the U-19 World Cup here today.
Milton Shumba top-scored for Zimbabwe with 36 off 59 balls.
Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was the leading wicket-taker for India with four scalps while another left-arm tweaker Abhishek Sharma and pacer Arshdeep Singh took a couple of wickets each.
Brief scores: 154 all in 48.1 overs (Shumba 36; Roy 4/20).