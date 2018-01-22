Three-time champions Australia will have to put their best foot forward when they face a formidable England in the first Super League quarter-final of the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup. | ICC

QUEENSTOWN: Three-time champions Australia will have to put their best foot forward when they face a formidable England in the first Super League quarter-final of the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup here tomorrow.

Australia found rhythm in the tournament after losing their opening match to India by 100 runs while England advanced winning all their three league matches.

Both Australia and England exuded confidence as they trained ahead of their match.

Australia captain Jason Sangha: "We've been focusing on ourselves and the way we want to play our cricket. The more we can control our plans the better cricket we will play tomorrow. We have some really good performances and the team is gelling really well together.

"We are 15 guys who can all do a fantastic role and have got full confidence that anyone who comes in the squad, he is going to give 100 per cent." Meanwhile, England captain Harry Book too looked confident of his team's overall balance and hoped to outclass their rivals tomorrow.

"The way we have been playing is outstanding. Our bowlers have been taking wickets at the top, our batsmen have been scoring runs.As long as we do the basics, simple things well, there is no reason why we can't beat them," he said.

"As long as we are bowling straight, making them play every ball, getting wickets consistently, there is no reason why we can't bowl them out for 100-150, and not get off say 2 or 3 down again! Our overall balance is outstanding." The other Super League quarterfinals will be played between Pakistan and South Africa on January 24, Afghanistan and New Zealand on January 25 and India and Bangladesh on January 26.