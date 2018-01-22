KOLKATA: Battered and bruised after their Test series defeat, India will bounce back strongly in the ODI series in South Africa, top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said here today.

Indian batsmen surrendered meekly to lose the first two Tests in the ongoing series and will play the third Test from January 24, before locking horns in a three-match ODI series beginning February 1.

"We will also look to come back strongly. We have not won the Test series so will look to bounce back strongly," Iyer said here today.

The return of former skipper MS Dhoni will also bolster the side.

"MS is coming back. He has led the Indian team previously. He's a great finisher, looking forward to the ODI series. We would look to win the ODI series. That would be my target." Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Iyer will join the team for the ODI series as he showed signs of full fitness with a sterling 79 not out to lead Mumbai to 198/4 before going down to Punjab by three wickets in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 fixture here.

"Prior to South Africa tour, getting a knock like this is important. It will give me a lot of confidence. I will see to it if I can carry the same form in South Africa," he said.

Iyer has done his homework for the seaming and bouncy conditions in South Africa.

"Since I was injured after the Sri Lanka tour, I was watching the matches and they have bouncy and seaming pitches.

"My preparation would be to play the ball on merit and to be on backfoot more rather than playing on front foot.

"In India the ball does not climb so much as compared to South African wickets. To stay as much positive as possible and progress in my innings.

"After going there I will set a goal for myself and see to it that I achieve that goal," he concluded.