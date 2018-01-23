Zimbabwe's captain Graeme Cremer, second left, celebrate with his teammate Sikandar Raza, second right, and wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor, left, the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza, right, during the Tri-Nation one-day international cricket series in Dhaka. |

DHAKA: Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer led from the front, claiming 4-32 with his leg spin as Bangladesh was restricted to 216-9 Tuesday in the fifth match of the tri-nation one-day tournament.

Cremer's spin sparked Bangladesh's collapse from a position of dominance as it appeared set for a big total, thanks to Tamim Iqbal, who hit this third successive half-century in the tournament.

Tamim was the highest scorer of the side with 76 off 105, including six fours but looked set to convert to a century after failing on the previous two occasions having scored 84 not out and 84. Cremer outfoxed him with a googly that he failed to read. However when he was 66, he became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 6000 runs in ODI cricket.

Bangladesh lost Anamul Haque (1) cheaply after its captain Maashrafe Mortaza decided to bat first but Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan kept the side on the right track, combining for 106 for the second wicket.

Sikandar Raza broke through with the wicket of Shakib as he tried to charge the bowler, only to be stumped by Breandan Taylor. Shakib scored 51 off 80, hitting six fours.

Tamim and Mushfiqur negotiated the bowlers well until Cremer returned to bowl his second spell. In his eight over spell he ripped through the middle order, giving away 23 runs and ended up with four wickets.

Fast bowler Kyle Jarvis gave him strong support as Bangladesh lost six wickets for 23 runs.

Sunzamul's 19 and Mustafizur Rahman's 18 not out toward the end helped Bangladesh finally go past the 200 mark.