JOHANNESBURG: After nearly seven years, India are likely to field four fast bowlers in a Test match. This is thanks to the green carpet at the Wanderers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will come in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will also feature in the XI. This means one of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will miss out, but a decision will be taken on Wednesday morning.

Curator Bethuel Buthelezi revealed on Tuesday they were still to finalise whether to trim the grass. With slight showers expected on all five days, conditions are expected to favour quicks. Though Buthelezi believes the pitch won’t offer as much lateral movement as Newlands, he expects it to be faster and bouncier.

That India were ready to play with four pacers was evident from their first practice session in Johannesburg. Virat Kohli said on Tuesday he is keeping options open. “There is a lot of grass on the pitch. We would definitely look at playing four seamers. I am sure both teams would be thinking about this option. We have taken 40 wickets so far and we need to figure out what’s the best way to pick up 20 wickets again.

We are going to have discussion on that and the other combinations as well,” he added.

With batsmen under-performing, there is also the thought to field both Rahane and Rohit. This means Pandya, who made important contributions in the first Test, missing out. But if he stays, then Rohit will miss out. India are also hoping that playing at a venue where they have not lost a Test will help them in a way. Kohli pointed out the experience of playing here in 2013, when from a position to win, they went close to losing before holding on for a draw.

“It was a memorable Test for me personally and for us as a team. Because we gave South Africa a total and forced them to play their best cricket to go for it. We’d love to have another situation where we can capitalise and consolidate on it and bring the Test towards us rather than let it slip away. As a team, we are looking to correct all the mistakes that have happened. Wanderers has been a special venue for us. Hopefully we can play the same kind of cricket,” said Kohli of the venue where India achieved their first win in South Africa in 2006.

Likely XI: Rahul, Vijay, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Rohit/Pandya, Parthiv, Bhvuneshwar, Ishant, Shami, Bumrah.

CoA to review South Africa disappointment

The Committee of Administrators will review India’s dismal performance in South Africa after the tour. “Will review the performance after getting the full report from the team manager,” said an official.