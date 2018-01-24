India's captain Virat Kohli, leaves the field after being dismissed by South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi, for 54 runs on the first day of the third cricket Test. | AP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa made a crucial breakthrough to remove Virat Kohli for 54 and limit India to 114-4 at tea on Day 1 of the third and final test on Wednesday.

Kohli survived two dropped catches — and a collection of other near-misses — before AB de Villiers held onto a flashing edge at third slip off pace bowler Lungi Ngidi to send the India captain back to the dressing room.

The wicket broke an 84-run partnership between Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara that dug India fell to 13-2 in the ninth over of the day. The partnership came off 204 balls but India's focus was on survival in a testing start.

Pujara, batting with so much care that his first run came off the 54th ball he faced, was 27 not out off 145 deliveries at tea.

Ajinkya Rahane, recalled to the team and playing his first test of the series, was out for 9 just before tea as he failed to make the most of the second chance he was given. Rahane had a slice of luck just before when he was caught behind for 3 only to be called back because bowler Vernon Philander overstepped for a no ball.

Morne Morkel did remove Rahane lbw soon after, the close decision confirmed by DRS, to ensure South Africa was on top in the last match having already won the series.

India's batsmen were seriously tested by South Africa's quick bowlers on a Wanderers pitch offering prodigious early swing and seam movement. In the first session, KL Rahul was out for a duck to Philander and fellow opener Murali Vijay out for 8 to Kagiso Rabada.

Philander, Rabada, Ngidi and Morkel all had a wicket each, with Philander returning remarkable figures of 1-1 off eight overs with seven maidens in the first session. Ngidi bowled seven maidens in his 10 overs for his 1-7 at tea.

Kohli, with his team 2-0 down, the series lost, and facing a first ever whitewash in South Africa, won the toss and made the bold decision to bat first on the fast-bowler friendly strip.

The two early wickets put him in the firing line early. He responded with a half-century, hitting some flowing cover drives for four but also playing and missing regularly and sending inside edges just past his stumps.

Kohli's first life came when he was dropped on 11 by Philander. De Villiers also dropped him in the slips on 32 before holding onto the second chance that came his way.

Pujara embodied India's toil by taking 54 balls and over an hour and 20 minutes to score a run. He did, eventually, prompting sarcastic applause from the crowd. Pujara responded with a broad smile. He was still there, though, and holding India's innings together.

Both teams bolstered their fast bowling ranks on a typically pacey pitch at the Wanderers.

India recalled quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar and dropped spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Middle-order batsman Rahane was also back in the India lineup. South Africa left out slow bowler Keshav Maharaj and brought in seamer Andile Phehlukwayo.