JOHANNESBURG: Jasprit Bumrah claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as South Africa were dismissed for 194 runs in their first innings on the second day of the third and final cricket Test against India here on Thursday. The hosts have a slender seven-run lead.



Bumrah returned figures 5/54 while fellow fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinched 3/44. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up a wicket each.



Experienced batsmen Hashim Amla was the highest scorer for the hosts with a fighting 61 off 121 balls.



Vernon Philander produced a crucial innings of 35 runs lower down the order to help propel the Proteas past India's first innings total of 187 runs.



Brief scores: India (first innings) 187 vs South Africa (first innings) 194 (Hashim Amla 61, Kagiso Rabada 30 Vernon Philander 35; Jasprit Bumrah 5/54 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/44).



