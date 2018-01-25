SYDNEY: Australia's in-form opener Aaron Finch is set to miss the fourth one-day international against England on Friday, in a setback for the hosts as they seek their first win of the series.

Finch has been ruled out of the Adelaide ODI with a hamstring strain and will be tested for fitness ahead of the final match in Perth, Cricket Australia said.

The right-hander scored centuries in the first two matches and top-scored again on Sunday, but all in losing causes as Australia have conceded an unbeatable 3-0 lead to England in the five-match contest.

He smashed 107 in Melbourne for the first match of the series, followed by 106 at the Gabba before leading the Aussie batsmen with a knock of 62 in Sydney.

Finch's injury means Travis Head is likely to return to the lineup Friday in his home state of South Australia after being dropped for the third match at the SCG.