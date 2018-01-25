KOLKATA: After spending a decade with Mumbai Indians, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh -- not retained by the franchise -- on Thursday said he has enjoyed every moment playing for the IPL side and is ready to give his best for any team that picks him in the weekend auctions.



"This is the first time I am at the auction. I was at the auction when IPL started (2008). After 10 years I am back. This is a different feeling altogether. I have played all my cricket for Mumbai Indians. Now I don't know which team I will be in," the off-spinner told reporters here.



"I don't know what's going to happen. I might be with Mumbai Indians or it could be any other team. I have enjoyed each and every moment playing for them.



"We won five trophies over there, one of them came in my captaincy too. It was wonderful to be there. Let's see what happens on March 27," Harbhajan added.



Harbhajan, who has taken over 400 wickets in Tests for India, is in the city skippering Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.



Punjab on Thursday crashed out of the Super League stage despite beating Rajasthan in a virtual semi-final clash. They had an inferior net run rate.



For Mumbai, who are IPL's most accomplished team, Harbhajan helped them win three titles and two CLT20 crowns including the 2017 edition.



Harbhajan praised the BCCI for reschuling the T20 tournament keeping in mind IPL auctions.



"There is a lot of talent in Syed Mushtaq Ali. The franchises wanted to see the players and it's a great initiative taken by BCCI. It's good for the players as well. The games are live and everybody is watching," he said.



Harbhajan has a base price of Rs 2 crore and the 37-year old added that he batted at No.3 for Punjab not keeping in mind the IPL but as the team needed him to.



"See looking at these conditions here, I found we needed someone to look after the new ball at the same time, someone would could play shots. We did not want to lose too many wickets as we were playing five bowlers and were one batsmen short.



"Bowlers win more games than the batters. I was a floater who could bat and attack the bowlers. I have been doing ok," Harbhajan said.



Punjab won three out of four matches in Group A garnering 12 points. Harbhajan said it's disappointing to not play the final but he added this team has a lot of talent.



"We have beaten the best of the sides in the tournament, Karnataka and Mumbai were the strongest teams in terms of the way they have played.



"I am a bit shocked. Proud of the way everyone chipped in. This team has a long way to go," Harbhajan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now