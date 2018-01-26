India players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup. | Photo: ICC/Twitter

QUEENSTOWN: Three-time champions India beat Bangladesh by a comfortable 131-run margin to enter the semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup, here today.

Batting first, India scored 265 in 49.2 overs with Shubhman Gill scoring 86 and Abhishek Sharma contributing 50.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw (40) and Harvik Desai (34) also chipped in with useful runs.

In reply, Bangladesh were all-out for 134 in 42.1 overs with Kamlesh Nagarkoti taking 3 for 18 in 7.1 overs. For Bangladesh only Pinak Ghosh top-scored with 43.

Brief Scores: India U-19 265 in 49.2 overs (Shubhman Gill 86, Abhishek Sharma 50, Prithvi Shaw 40) beat Bangladesh 134 in 42.1 overs (Pinak Ghosh 43, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/18 in 7.1 overs, Abhishek Sharma 2/11, shivam Mavi 2/27).