JOHANNESBURG: India set South Africa a stiff 241-run target to win the third and final cricket Test after scoring 247 in their second innings, which ended during the final session of the third day, here.

Ajinkya Rahane was the top-scorer for the visitors with his 48-run knock. The lower-order batsmen Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) and Mohammed Shami (27) chipped in with useful knocks.

India are trailing the three-match series 0-2.

Brief Scores:

India: 187 and 247 in 80.1 overs. (A Rahane 48, Virat Kohli 41; Kagiso Rabada 3/59, M Morkel 3/47, V Philander 3/61) South Africa 1st innings: 194 all out.