DHAKA: Fast bowler Rubel Hossain claimed four wickets to help Bangladesh dismiss Sri Lanka for 221 runs in the final of the tri-nation one-day international tournament in Dhaka on Saturday.

Hossain, who returned figures of 4-46, was ably supported by fellow paceman Mustafizur Rahman (2-29) as the hosts hurt Sri Lanka with regular strikes after they elected to bat first.

Upul Tharanga top-scored with 56 off 99 balls while skipper Dinesh Chandimal added 45. Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella also contributed with 42.