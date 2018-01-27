KOCHI: Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson on Saturday expressed his happiness on returning to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals after a two-year gap.



"The biggest excitement is that I am going back to RR, which is where everything for me began a few years back.



"Also, I am happy that a very big team like Mumbai Indians also bid for me. But the real happiness is I am back to the dressing room of Royals and am waiting to meet up with (Ajinkya) Rahane," Samson told reporters after he went under the hammer at the IPL auction for a staggering Rs eight crore.



Samson played for Delhi Daredevils in the previous two IPL seasons after Royals was suspended from the IPL.



He said there is nothing a player can do about the auction as a player cannot rate oneself.



"Maybe I got this rate because in the ongoing season I did well in the domestic season . I am even more happy as RR has the same team management and it's exciting to play alongside Australian captain Steve Smith and Stuart Binny who are all former Royals," added Samson.



Samson also pointed out that it's not just the IPL that he is aiming and his final destination is to get back to the Indian team. He said he owes his success to the constant motivation that he receives from his friends, well wishers from here.



"Every time I go out, people come and tell me that they are always praying for me and my success and that's the real motivation in me to do well," added Samson.

