Much to the disappointment of the Kolkata Knight Riders' fans, the KKR management failed to retain their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir in the auctions via Right to Match option. KKR Managing Director Venky Mysore came out with an explanation on why the two-time IPL champs decided to let go of Gautam Gambhir

Venky Mysore said, “He was very much in our plans for the auctions via RTM, but he had a conversation with us well before. He felt that there might be a different challenge before (him), we don’t know what it was. And (he) requested if we would refrain from bidding for him or using Right To Match. And we said we will never come in the way of anyone’s progress or anyone’s aspirations. We’re sorry to see him go, seven great years,” Mr Mysore said in the video.

Delhi Daredevils picked up Gautam Gambhir for Rs 2.80 crore (USD 440,000) in the auction.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Thursday, Gautam Gambhir said, “I have a lot of respect for what we’ve (KKR) done and achieved over the past seven years. My journey with them has been an unbelievable; two titles, making it to the play-offs four times, and winning 14 games in a row. I’m very happy with what we have achieved together.”

"As a professional cricketer, you always look towards new challenges. At the same time, I can’t say much about the team’s strategy (in terms of picking players). But (Andre) Russell and (Sunil) Narine are important players for any team, and they’re important for KKR. On a personal front, I just wanted to score runs this year, and I’ve done that with Delhi. You do feel good when you notch up 700-odd runs.”