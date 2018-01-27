With the pitch in Johannesburg coming in for criticism, a quick look at some of the recent wickets rated ‘poor’ by ICC...

Melbourne Cricket Ground, 2017-18

Used to be one of the best for pacers, but the drop-in pitches have slowed things down. For the last Boxing Day Test vs England, the surface didn’t deteriorate and blunted pace attack. Result: Draw after 5 days.

MCA Stadium,Pune, 2017

Was expected to favour India, but Australia turned the tables as spinner Steve O’Keefe finished with a match-haul of 12/70. It was India’s first defeat after 19 Tests. Result: Australia won by 333 runs in 3 days.

VCA Stadium, Nagpur, 2015

After losing the T20I and ODI series, India went for rank turners for the Tests. This match saw spinners in operation from the start. They accounted for 33 of 40 wickets. Result: India won by 124 runs in 3 days.

Trentbridge, Nottingham, 2014

Was the first Test of India’s England tour, but a slow and low surface reduced the competition to a battle of bats. A total of 1,344 runs were scored and only 29 wickets fell. Result: Draw after 5 days.

Galle International Stadium, 2011

The pitch was tailor-made to help Sri Lanka spinners, but it backfired. Match referee noted that “the turn, especially early in the match, was excessive.” Result: Australia won by 125 runs in 4 days.