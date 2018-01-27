JOHANNESBURG: What. A. Mockery. Of. Players’ safety!

The Wanderers surface was definitely not similar to the one at Sabina Park of 1998 or Sir Vivian Richards Stadium of 2009. But nevertheless, this pitch produced deliveries that consistently put the safety of the players in question. The ball might not have jumped head high, but from a good length spot (6m from the base of the stumps), it was hitting the batsmen anywhere between gloves, ribs and even shoulders as play on Day 3 was stopped about 65 minutes before stumps.

Michael Holding on air called it a “S*** pitch,” and gave a rating of two out of hundred. Kepler Wessels gave a rating of three. Sunil Gavaskar said, “The bounce on this pitch has made it unplayable for batting.” Of course, they are not the decision makers, but their point was plain and simple: Play can’t go on in this pitch.

Before the series began, South Africa had made their intentions clear. Captain Faf du Plessis pointed out that they had a score to settle and avenge the 2015 defeats in India, mostly on turners. So in their own conditions, it was their turn to seek revenge, not just by winning, but also by rolling out pitches that would trouble the Indians. He was unhappy with the Centurion pitch, which resembled more like those in India, but at the Bullring, he wanted a pitch with bounce, pace and seam movement.

Now, the pressure was on groundsman Bethuel Buthelezi to deliver a surface of his captain’s liking. He had a month to prepare, according to Proteas coach Ottis Gibson, and in the end dished out a surface which from Day 1 was only going to assist pacers. Had the host team refrained from making such requests, would we be in a position where a Test match is close to being abandoned only for the third time in history because of a pitch unsafe for players?

It is not just South Africa’s fault to ask for pitches that would give them home advantage. It is the norm everywhere. From Virat Kohli to Steve Smith to Kane Williamson, Joe Root.. the list goes on. But, by asking openly for one, they put the curators under scrutiny. What if the pitch doesn’t behave to the home team’s liking? What if captains criticise and make their disappointment public? Why put the curator in such a place, first of all. India saw it happen to Mumbai’s Sudhir Naik during South Africa’s tour in 2015, when coach Ravi Shastri vented anger at the curator for preparing a flat wicket for the deciding ODI. Naik wasn’t the first and Buthelezi is not going to be the last until the ICC steps in. Home advantage is a fine line, where boundaries are impossible to be laid.

With the groundsman doing his part of the job, the on-field umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar witnessed right through Days 1 and 2 the odd ball from a good length kicking off. On Day 3, such instances became more and more common. As per ICC regulations, umpires can call off play if the pitch is unsafe and dangerous to continue, but for some reason, they let it go on. They asked captains Virat Kohli and Du Plessis whether they wanted to carry on, and with “yes” being the common answer, they carried on when the match was in the balance.

When South Africa started the chase, the pitch had become more dangerous. Elgar was hit four times before the umpires took the players off and called a meeting of two captains and the match referee before day’s play was called off. The Test will resume on schedule on Saturday. Possibly, more players will have to take those blows, physios will get busy and what was seen on Friday would be repeated.

By leaving it to the two captains to decide, maybe the umpires made a mistake. That’s because India would not like to miss a chance to win a Test in South Africa and would feel victimised if the match is called off since the umpires didn’t feel the pitch was unsafe when they batted. It also puts Du Plessis in a spot. For if he isn’t willing to continue, he will be seen as a captain who chickened out at the spectre of losing. So they carry on. No one knows what’s in store.

SCORECARD

India (1st innings) 187

South Africa (1st innings) 194

India (2nd innings, overnight 49-1)

Vijay b Rabada 25, Parthiv c Markram b Philander 16, Rahul c Du Plessis b Philander 16, Pujara c Du Plessis b Morkel 1, Kohli b Rabada 41, Rahane c De Kock b Morkel 48, Pandya c and b Rabada 4, Bhuvneshwar c De Kock b Morkel 33, Shami c De Villiers b Ngidi 27, Ishant (batting) 7, Bumrah c Rabada b Philander 0. Extras (b 5, lb 12, w 12) 29. Total (80.1 overs) 247. Fall of wickets: 2-51, 3-57, 4-100, 5-134, 6-148, 7-203, 8-238, 9-240. Bowling: Philander 21.1-5-61-3, Rabada 23-5-69-3, Morkel 21-6-47-3, Ngidi 12-2-38-1, Phehlukwayo 3-0-15-0.

South Africa (2nd innings): Markram c Parthiv b Shami 4, Elgar (batting) 11, Amla (batting) 2. Extras 0. Total: (1 wkt, 8.3 ovs) 17. Fall of wicket: 1-5. Bowling: Bhuvneshwar

4-0-8-0, Shami 4-1-7 -1, Bumrah 0.3-0-2-0.

