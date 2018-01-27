India vs South Africa: Start of 4th day's play delayed because of overnight rain
JOHANNESBURG: The start of the fourth day's play in the third and and final cricket Test between India and South Africa has been delayed by half an hour because of wet ground conditions due to overnight rain.
The onfield umpire Ian Gould and Aleem Dar are now scheduled to inspect the pitch at 10.30 am local time to take a call on the resumption of play.