Bhuvneshwar Kumar, second from left, celebrates with teammate after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar, on the second day of the third cricket Test match between South Africa and India. | AP

JOHANNESBURG: The Third Test between South Africa and India will resume on Saturday despite fears over the Wanderers pitch which was described as "dangerous" and caused an early stoppage on Friday, officials said.

"The on-field umpires, in consultation with the match referee, and after speaking with both the captains and groundsmen, have decided that the Johannesburg Test will resume on time on Saturday," said an International Cricket Council statement.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, in consultation with match referee Andy Pycroft, took the players off the field earlier than scheduled on the third day after South African opener Dean Elgar was hit on the grille of his helmet by a short ball from India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

The Wanderers pitch, with areas of good length at both ends but where bounce was unpredictable, had come under severe scrutiny over the first three days with a series of batsmen taking hits.

There had been several discussions between the umpires earlier in the day because of unusual bounce and deviation on a pitch which former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had earlier described as "dangerous".

Both captains were called into a meeting with Pycroft and the umpires in accordance with International Cricket Council regulations.

Indian manager Sunil Subramanian made it clear that India wanted play to resume on Saturday.

India were in a strong position with South Africa 17 for one after being set to make 241 to win.

"Play on Friday was suspended shortly before scheduled close because the on-field umpires wanted to consult the match referee regarding the condition of the pitch," added the ICC.

"The on-field umpires will continue to monitor the pitch, and consult the match referee should the pitch deteriorate further.

"The welfare of the players is paramount and two of the most experienced match officials are in charge of the game and will take appropriate decisions."

Only two Test matches have previously been abandoned because of dangerous conditions.

In January 1998, England were 17 for three against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica when the umpires stopped play because of a hazardous pitch.

And a match between the same two teams in Antigua in February 2009 was called off after 10 balls because a soft outfield was regarded as dangerous for bowlers and fielders.