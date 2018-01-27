South Africa's batsman Morne Morkel is bowled by India's bowler Mohammed Shami for a duck on the fourth day. | AP

JOHANNESBURG: India won the third cricket Test against South Africa by 63 runs after bundling out the hosts for 177 in their second innings on the fourth day, here today.

In a dramatic turnaround, South African lost their last eight wickets for 53 runs as India remained unbeaten at Wanderers.

Chasing 241, South Africa were placed comfortably at 124 for two at one stage but their innings folded for 177 following a dramatic collpase.

Dean Elgar, who took a nasty blow on his helmet yesterday and forced early stumps, was top scorer for his side with a fighting unbeaten 86-run knock.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 187 and 247

South Africa 1st innings: 194 and 177 all out in 73.3 overs (Dean Elgar 86 not out, Mohammed Shami 5/28, Ishant Sharma 2/31, J Bumrah 2/57).