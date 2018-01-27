"Mumbai meat market,” screamed the international media after the auction for the inaugural IPL. The reference was to the copious amounts of money splashed on players for a competition with an unknown future. Back in 2008, in an economy feeling the ripples of global depression, the highest price soared over a million dollars. Even rookies in international cricket having played less than 10 games got cheques running into several crores.

There was strategy of course, but with no time to check what works, a lot of it proved equivalent of groping in the dark. Big buys failed to deliver; some big names were found unsuitable for the format. In the first few years itself, team owners started shedding what or who they considered excess baggage. Squads were trimmed, players were released during the course of the tournament, as those spending the millions started looking at value for money.

While costly buys and meagre-to-millionaire stories continue to make headlines every time the IPL auction takes place, the franchises have become wiser. They spend only on those they are convinced can deliver, and make sure that credentials are checked before opening their purses. The likes of Mohammad Kaif or Cheteshwar Pujara falling out of favour shows that the owners have become much more selective after the first few years.

“The purse remaining more or less the same means we are still spending. But yes, a lot of thought and homework goes into buying these days. Performance in previous IPLs or domestic cricket is screened and potential evaluated before signing somebody up. You can say that all have become wiser with experience after the first few years, which was somewhat of trial and error,” a top official of a franchise told Express.

The presence of IPL scouts in domestic limited-over events is a good indicator of how closely some of the franchises monitor activities. Working for Mumbai Indians, John Wright is a famous name seen at nondescript venues for low-profile matches. There are many lesser-known names too keeping an eye on proceedings and eventually unearthing the next millionaire.

Other than becoming judicious in buying, the teams are also paying attention to squad size. After 30-odd in the first year, it came down to the twenties soon after and this year, not many may recruit the maximum of 25 players they are allowed to. Other than salary, they stand to save on hotel bills also if they have fewer players.

The other notable change in strategy has been the emphasis on Indian players. All teams went for star foreigners in the beginning, but with time it dawned on them that finding able Indians makes more sense since it’s mandatory to have seven in the XI. That explains why the likes of Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer are retained and the likes of Manish Pandey or Karn Sharma get astonishing sums. “There is no guarantee the foreigners will deliver. So you have to make sure the seven Indians are up to the mark. Because it’s them who will have a greater impact on how the team does. That’s something the franchises have become increasingly aware of. Barring one or two foreigners, KKR in 2012 and Mumbai Indians after that are examples of teams that have benefited from picking quality Indians,” said the official.Expect these principles to be at work come Saturday, when the lights and cameras start following the auction.

One-season wonder

Paul Valthaty had a stellar run with Kings XI Punjab in 2011, where he scored 463 runs from 14 matches, including a century. Not much was heard of him before or after that. Kamran Khan (RR), Harmeet Singh (DC) — the IPL has seen a few like him.

ROOKIES TO WATCH OUT FOR

Vivek Singh: Strike rate of nearly 150 and a string of half-centuries in Mushtaq Ali makes him exciting prospect.

Dhruv Shorey: Known for going steady, the Delhi batsman showed he can switch gears in the shortest format too.

Rajneesh Gurbani: One of the finds of Ranji Trophy 2017-18, the Vidarbha pacer relies on the swing and is in the B Kumar mould.

RETAINED PLAYERS

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Mumbai Indians: R Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan

Other boards to have cut doubled

BENGALURU: IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla revealed that BCCI has doubled the amount it pays to the international cricket boards for making cricketers available for the hugely-popular league. BCCI has been paying 10 per cent of an overseas player’s annual fee to his home board from the beginning of the IPL. “We have made a provision whoever (whichever Board) provides players for the entire duration, we will pay the Board 20 per cent,” Shukla said here. He is here to attend the auction.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com