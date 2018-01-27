Hope and despair will walk hand in hand when some of the world cricket's biggest names go under the hammer during the two-day IPL players' auctions starting today with the likes of Ben Stokes and R Ashwin expected to be among the most sought after.

This year's auction will feature 578 players in all with 361 of them being Indians. There are 16 top players awarded marquee status and a base price of Rs 2 crore with notable among them being Stokes, Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle, and Dwayne Bravo to name a few.

There hasn't been an IPL auction of this magnitude since the inception year of 2008 where so many premier Indian stars were up for grabs.

LIVE UPDATES:

10: 40 am: And KKR open their account and snatch Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc for 9.4 crore.

10: 36 am: Ajinkya Rahane returns to Rajasthan for 4 crore.

10: 34 am: South African Test skipper Faf Du Plessis back to Chennai Super Kings for 1.6 crore.

10: 31 am: Rajasthan buy their first player. England all-rounder Ben Stokes goes to them for 12.5 Crore.

10: 25 am: Surprise, surprise!!!! Chris Gayle goes unsold.

10: 24 am: Caribbean all-rounder Pollard up next, with Mumbai and Delhi are in a bidding war. Delhi buy him for 5.4 crore, but Mumbai use Right to Match card and retain him.

10: 21 am: Another tussle between Rajasthan and Punjab for premier Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. To utter surprise, Ashwin goes to Punjab for 7.6 crore, as Chennai decide against using the Right to Match Card.

10: 17 am: Left-hander opener Shikhar Dhawan is the first player under the hammer. Rajasthan and Kings XI Punjab engage in the bidding war. In fact, Mumbai also entered into the tussle after Rajasthan backing out. Punjab buy Dhawan for 5.2 core, only to concede to Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the 2016 champions bring their Right to Match card.

10: 08 am: The auction finally starts, with the bidding war specialist Richard Madley explaining the rules to the franchises.

10: 03 am: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri delivers the welcome speech ahead of the blockbuster bidding war, followed by the IPL Governing Council Chairman Rajeev Shukla. Shukla also welcomes both the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals back into the cash-rich league.

9: 49 am: The Latest situation from the auction venue.