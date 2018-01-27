Indian opener K L Rahul hit pay dirt with a Rs 11 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab, while controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes also triggered a bidding war before going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL auctions, in Bengaluru today.

However, West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle surprisingly went unsold despite his well-established T20 batting credentials. England Test captain Joe Root also went unsold.



Indian batsman Karun Nair, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, fetched a bid of Rs 5.60 crore from Kings XI Punjab, reaffirming the franchises' interest in Indian players.



Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was bought for Rs 9.40 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) got lucky getting Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 7.60 crore.



The other big buy among the 16 marquee players was Glenn Maxwell, who was back in the Delhi Daredevils fold after five years for a record Rs 9.40 crore after intense bidding. DD had

the last laugh when KXIP refused to use their RTM card.



Delhi Daredevils, however, got their probable captain in Gautam Gambhir for a dirt cheap Rs 2.80 crore while Chennai Super Kings bought Harbhajan Singh at his base price of Rs 2

crore.

Similarly, another veteran Yuvraj Singh got a deal from Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore.

LIVE UPDATES:

12: 50 pm: James Faulkner unsold. Yusuf Pathan goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crore.

12: 48 pm: Colin De Grandhomme goes to RCB for 2.2 crore.

12: 43 pm: Indian middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav goes to CSK for 7.8 crore.

12: 38 pm: Aussie veteran Shane Watson goes to Chennai for 4 crore.

12: 33 pm: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite goes to Punjab for 2 crore.

12: 27 pm: Chennai open the bidding war for England all-rounder Chris Woakes against RCB. But the Virat Kohli-led outfit snatch Woakes for 7.4 crore.

Round three finishes.

12: 15 pm: Kiwi opener Martin Guptill goes unsold.

12: 13 pm: Manish Pandey goes to Sunrisers for 11 crore. KKR refuse to use the Right to Match card.

12: 09 pm: KKR buy back Chris Lynn for 9.6 crore, that too after a battle with Delhi and RCB.

12: 08 pm: Hashim Amla goes unsold.

11: 57 am: Jason Roy goes to Delhi Daredevils for 1.5 crore.

11: 55 am: RCB open their account, buy Brendon McCullum for 3.6 crore.

11: 51 am: Aussie opener Aaron Finch goes to Punjab for 6.2 crore.

11: 45 am: Punjab retain explosive Proteas batsman David Miller for 3 crore.

11: 42 am: Murali Vijay goes unsold.

11: 38 am: After Karun, now its turn for Indian opening batsman KL Rahul. He too is in hot demand now, with another bidding war ensues. He goes to Punjab for a whopping 11 crore.

11: 30 am: There is an intense bidding war going on for Karnataka batsman Karun Nair . Righ now, the ball is in Punjab's court, with a bid of 5.6 crore, and they have bought him.

Round three begins.

Round two finishes.

11: 21 am: Veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh goes to Punjab for 2 crore.

11: 19 am: England Test skipper Joe Root goes unsold.

11: 18 am: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 3 crore.

11: 15 am: Bad luck for Punjab. They bought Dwayne Bravo for 6.4 crore, only to lose him to CSK, thanks to Right to Match Card.

11: 12 am: Gautam Gambhir, who captained KKR from 2011-17, will now play for his hometown Delhi. The price is 2.8 crore.

11: 09 am: Finally Maxwell goes to Delhi for 9 crore.

11: 05 am: Another bidding war between Hyderabad, Delhi and RCB for explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

11: 02 am: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2 crore.

11: 00 am: Harbhajan Singh goes to Chennai for 2 crore.

10: 59 am: Second round begins.

10: 40 am: And KKR open their account and snatch Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc for 9.4 crore.

10: 36 am: Ajinkya Rahane returns to Rajasthan for 4 crore.

10: 34 am: South African Test skipper Faf Du Plessis back to Chennai Super Kings for 1.6 crore.

10: 31 am: Rajasthan buy their first player. England all-rounder Ben Stokes goes to them for 12.5 Crore.

10: 25 am: Surprise, surprise!!!! Chris Gayle goes unsold.

10: 24 am: Caribbean all-rounder Pollard up next, with Mumbai and Delhi are in a bidding war. Delhi buy him for 5.4 crore, but Mumbai use Right to Match card and retain him.

10: 21 am: Another tussle between Rajasthan and Punjab for premier Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. To utter surprise, Ashwin goes to Punjab for 7.6 crore, as Chennai decide against using the Right to Match Card.

10: 17 am: Left-hander opener Shikhar Dhawan is the first player under the hammer. Rajasthan and Kings XI Punjab engage in the bidding war. In fact, Mumbai also entered into the tussle after Rajasthan backing out. Punjab buy Dhawan for 5.2 core, only to concede to Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the 2016 champions bring their Right to Match card.

10: 08 am: The auction finally starts, with the bidding war specialist Richard Madley explaining the rules to the franchises.

10: 03 am: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri delivers the welcome speech ahead of the blockbuster bidding war, followed by the IPL Governing Council Chairman Rajeev Shukla. Shukla also welcomes both the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals back into the cash-rich league.

9: 49 am: The Latest situation from the auction venue.