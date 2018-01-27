Indian players dominated the bidding wars as KL Rahul and Manish Pandey laughed their way to the bank with multi-million dollar deals but England allrounder Ben Stokes once again emerged the costliest buy in the IPL auctions, in Bengaluru today.

Despite all the off-field controversies, Stokes was snapped up for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore (USD 1.96 million) by Rajasthan Royals after Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings also engaged in a fierce bidding war for him.

The franchises were smart in their choices with most of the current India players attracting significant interest.

Stylish opener Rahul and middle-order batsman Pandey bagged deals worth Rs 11 crore (USD 1.73 million) from Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

With their prices sky-rocketing, the two players' original franchises RCB and KKR didn't use their Right To Match (RTM) cards.

Key highlights from day one:

6: 15 pm: And the day one of the IPL 2018 Auctions end in Bengaluru.

6: 10 pm: Kolkata and Punjab now battling it out for Ankit Rajput. He goes to Punjab for 3 crore.

6: 07 pm: Uttar Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan goes to Delhi for 70 lakhs.

6: 04 pm: Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini goes to RCB for 3 crore.

5: 57 pm: Aniket Chowdhary goes to RCB. Syed Khaleel Ahmed is the new member of Sunrisers family.

5: 53 pm: Basil Thampi goes to Sunrisers for 95 lakh.

5: 51 pm: T Natarajan from Tamil Nadu gets sold to Sunrisers for 40 Lakh.

5: 45 pm: Siddarth Kaul goes to Sunrisers for 3.8 crore.

5.40 pm: Now it's uncapped bowlers who are out for buying. Kulwant Khejroliya, who played for Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of the IPL is picked up by RCB for Rs 85 lakh.

5.38 pm: Prashant Chopra, final player in the uncapped wicketkeepers set also goes unsold.

5.37 pm: Nikhil Naik, Ben McDermott, Aditya Tare, Ankush Bains, Vishnu Vinod, Sheldon Jackson get no buyers. Unsold

5.33 pm: Former Indian U-19 team captain Ishan Kishan, who had a base price of Rs 40 lakh, goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.2 crore after heavy bidding between franchises.

He was part of the Gujarat Lions squad in the 2017 IPL.

5.29 pm: Former Mumbai Indians player Jitesh Sharma starts the bidding for uncapped wicketkeepers. Goes unsold.

5. 28 pm: Jofra Archer, an allrounder from West Indies who plays for Sussex County Cricket Club, bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 core after intense bidding by several franchises.

5.22 pm: D'Arcy Short, the cricketer from Australia who plays for the Hobart Hurricanes, is bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4 crore. Shivam Dubey with Rs 20 lakh base price goes unsold.

5.12 pm: After a bidding war with Mumbai Indians, Nitish Rana is bought by KKR for Rs 3.4 crore.

5: 08 pm: Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik Pandya, gets retained by Mumbai Indians for 8.8 crore.

5:03 pm: KKR snatch India's Under-19 pace sensation Kamlesh Nagarkoti, after a mini battle with Sunrisers and Punjab.

4: 59 pm: Harshal Patel goes to Delhi for 20 lakh.

4: 55 pm: Next up, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar. He goes to Delhi for 3.2 crore.

4: 51 pm: Next up Deepak Hooda. He was in Sunrisers last time. He goes to Delhi for more than 3 crores in Delhi, only to be retained by Hyderabad.

4: 49 pm: Rahul Tewatia goes to Delhi for 3 crore. Punjab decide against using Right to Match card.

4: 22 pm: Delhi Daredevils snatch Mumbai batsman and Indian Under-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw for 1.2 crore.

4: 17 pm: Punjab batsman Manan Vohra goes to RCB for 1.1 crore.

4: 15 pm: Rahul Tripathi, one of the surprise packages of last IPL, goes to Rajasthan for 3.4 crore.

4: 07 pm: Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal goes to Mumbai for one crore.

4: 05 pm: Sunrisers buy Ricki Bhui for 20 lakh.

4: 02 pm: Indian Under-19 sensation Shubman Gill goes to KKR for Rs 1.8 crore. They also buy Ishank Jaggi for 20 lakh.

3: 59 pm: Suryakumar Yadav goes to Mumbai Indians for 3.2 crore.

3: 52 pm: Kuldeep Yadav stays with KKR with an amount of 5.8 crore.

3: 46 pm: Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa remains unsold.

3: 43 pm: Next up, Haryana and Indian ODI and T20 leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and he remains with RCB through the Right to Match card.

3: 39 pm: Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra goes to Delhi Daredevils for 4 crore. On the other hand, Caribbean Samuel Badri goes unsold.

3: 35 pm: Another Right to Match shocker for Punjab. Bought Afghan Teen sensation Rashid Khan for 9 crore, only to see him going to his old side Sunrisers.

3: 23 pm: Bidding war between Chennai and Mumbai for Karn Sharma. The leggie goes to the Yellow Brigade for 5 crore.

3: 21 pm: Kiwi leggie Ish Sodhi goes unsold.

3: 20 pm: Proteas leg-spinner Imran Tahir goes to CSK for 1 crore.

3: 16 pm: Next set is for spinners, with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla to start the proceedings. He goes to CSK for 4.3 crore, but KKR retain him using their Right to Match.

3: 07 pm: Lasith Malinga, one of the all-time IPL legends, quitely goes unsold.

3: 03 pm: Delhi use their last right to match card for in-form Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada. The amount is 4.2 crore.

3: 02 pm: Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan goes unsold.

2: 59 pm: India pacer Mohammed Shami goes to Delhi Daredevils for 3 crore.

2: 57 pm: No takers for Ishant Sharma.

2: 54 pm: RCB buy Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for 4.2 crore. KKR refrain from using the Right to Match card.

2: 48 pm: Pat Cummins go to Mumbai for 5.4 crore.

2: 46 pm: Australia's Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood go unsold.

2: 43 pm: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman goes to Mumbai for 2.2 crore.

2: 39 pm: Jos Butler goes to Rajasthan for 4.4 crore. Mumbai refrain from using the Right to Match card.

2: 36 pm: England's Sam Billings goes unsold.

2: 34 pm: Ambati Rayudu goes to CSK for 2.2 crore.

2: 29 pm: Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is taken by Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore.

2: 23 pm: Kolkata retain Robin Uthappa for more than 6 crore. It will be his fourth consecutive appearance in gold and purple jersey.

2: 16 pm: Kolkata bag wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik for 7.4 crore. However, Jonny Bairstow and Naman Ojha go unsold.

2: 09 pm: Wriddhiman Saha will don Sunrisers' jersey. Goes there for 5 crore.

2: 06 pm: Quinton De Kock goes to RCB for 2.8 crore.

2: 02 pm: Parthiv Patel goes unsold.

2: 00 pm: Post-lunch session begins

Here is the available budget for the teams till the lunch break:

Chennai Super Kings: 25,20,00,000 crore

Delhi Daredevils: 31,80,00,000 crore

Kings XI Punjab: 25,90,00,000 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: 40,00,00,000 crore

Mumbai Indians: 41,60,00,000 crore

Rajasthan Royals: 50,50,00,000 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 34,10,00,000 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 33,90,00,000 crore

There is a lunch break for 55 minutes. Meantime here is the list of sold and unsold players in the day one of the IPL 2018 auction so far.

Batsman: Shikhar Dhawan (SRH), Kieron Pollard (MI), Faf Du Plessis (CSK), Ajinkya Rahane (RR), Glenn Maxwell (DD), Gautam Gambhir (DD), Kane Williamson (SRH), Karun Nair (KXIP), KL Rahul (KXIP), David Miller (KXIP), Aaron Finch (KXIP), Brendan McCullum (RCB), Jason Roy (DD), Chris Lynn (KKR), Manish Pandey (SRH).

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP), Mitchell Starc (KKR), Harbhajan Singh (CSK).

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (RR), Shakib-Al-Hasan (SRH), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Kane Williamson (SRH), Yuvraj Singh (KXIP), Chris Woakes (RCB), Carlos Brathwaite (KXIP), Shane Watson (CSK), Kedar Jadhav (CSK), Colin De Grandhomme (RCB), Yusuf Pathan (SRH), Colin Munro (DD), Stuart Binny (RR), Marcus Stoinis (KXIP), Moeen Ali (RCB).

Unsold: Chris Gayle, Murali Vijay, James Faulkner, Martin Guptill, Joe Root, Hashim Amla.

13: 02 pm: Moeen Ali goes to RCB for 1.7 crore.

12: 58 pm: Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis comes back to Kings XI for 6.2 crore.

12: 55 pm: Stuart Binny goes to Rajasthan Royals for 50 lakh.

12: 53 pm: Delhi buy Kiwi all-rounder Colin Munro for 1.9 crore.

12: 50 pm: James Faulkner unsold. Yusuf Pathan goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crore.

12: 48 pm: Colin De Grandhomme goes to RCB for 2.2 crore.

12: 43 pm: Indian middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav goes to CSK for 7.8 crore.

12: 38 pm: Aussie veteran Shane Watson goes to Chennai for 4 crore.

12: 33 pm: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite goes to Punjab for 2 crore.

12: 27 pm: Chennai open the bidding war for England all-rounder Chris Woakes against RCB. But the Virat Kohli-led outfit snatch Woakes for 7.4 crore.

Round three finishes.

12: 15 pm: Kiwi opener Martin Guptill goes unsold.

12: 13 pm: Manish Pandey goes to Sunrisers for 11 crore. KKR refuse to use the Right to Match card.

12: 09 pm: KKR buy back Chris Lynn for 9.6 crore, that too after a battle with Delhi and RCB.

12: 08 pm: Hashim Amla goes unsold.

11: 57 am: Jason Roy goes to Delhi Daredevils for 1.5 crore.

11: 55 am: RCB open their account, buy Brendon McCullum for 3.6 crore.

11: 51 am: Aussie opener Aaron Finch goes to Punjab for 6.2 crore.

11: 45 am: Punjab retain explosive Proteas batsman David Miller for 3 crore.

11: 42 am: Murali Vijay goes unsold.

11: 38 am: After Karun, now its turn for Indian opening batsman KL Rahul. He too is in hot demand now, with another bidding war ensues. He goes to Punjab for a whopping 11 crore.

11: 30 am: There is an intense bidding war going on for Karnataka batsman Karun Nair . Righ now, the ball is in Punjab's court, with a bid of 5.6 crore, and they have bought him.

Round three begins.

Round two finishes.

11: 21 am: Veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh goes to Punjab for 2 crore.

11: 19 am: England Test skipper Joe Root goes unsold.

11: 18 am: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 3 crore.

11: 15 am: Bad luck for Punjab. They bought Dwayne Bravo for 6.4 crore, only to lose him to CSK, thanks to Right to Match Card.

11: 12 am: Gautam Gambhir, who captained KKR from 2011-17, will now play for his hometown Delhi. The price is 2.8 crore.

11: 09 am: Finally Maxwell goes to Delhi for 9 crore.

11: 05 am: Another bidding war between Hyderabad, Delhi and RCB for explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

11: 02 am: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2 crore.

11: 00 am: Harbhajan Singh goes to Chennai for 2 crore.

10: 59 am: Second round begins.

10: 40 am: And KKR open their account and snatch Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc for 9.4 crore.

10: 36 am: Ajinkya Rahane returns to Rajasthan for 4 crore.

10: 34 am: South African Test skipper Faf Du Plessis back to Chennai Super Kings for 1.6 crore.

10: 31 am: Rajasthan buy their first player. England all-rounder Ben Stokes goes to them for 12.5 Crore.

10: 25 am: Surprise, surprise!!!! Chris Gayle goes unsold.

10: 24 am: Caribbean all-rounder Pollard up next, with Mumbai and Delhi are in a bidding war. Delhi buy him for 5.4 crore, but Mumbai use Right to Match card and retain him.

10: 21 am: Another tussle between Rajasthan and Punjab for premier Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. To utter surprise, Ashwin goes to Punjab for 7.6 crore, as Chennai decide against using the Right to Match Card.

10: 17 am: Left-hander opener Shikhar Dhawan is the first player under the hammer. Rajasthan and Kings XI Punjab engage in the bidding war. In fact, Mumbai also entered into the tussle after Rajasthan backing out. Punjab buy Dhawan for 5.2 core, only to concede to Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the 2016 champions bring their Right to Match card.

10: 08 am: The auction finally starts, with the bidding war specialist Richard Madley explaining the rules to the franchises.

10: 03 am: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri delivers the welcome speech ahead of the blockbuster bidding war, followed by the IPL Governing Council Chairman Rajeev Shukla. Shukla also welcomes both the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals back into the cash-rich league.

9: 49 am: The Latest situation from the auction venue.