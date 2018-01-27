BENGALURU: The decision on IPL match timings is yet to be finalised despite new broadcasters Star Sports’ request on the same, especially double-headers. The proposal has met with objection from a “couple” of franchises, and further discussions are set to take place before arriving at a final decision.

The first ten editions, hosted by Sony, had matches starting at 4pm and 8 pm. Now, Star Sports, who pumped in `16,347.5 crore to bag media rights for the next five years, want evening matches at 7pm, and double-header at 5:30 pm and 7 pm. Franchises are not too happy, especially due to the overlap in the latter.

IPL governing council chairman Rajeev Shukla said that they would discuss with the franchises and broadcasters, and find the best possible solution.“The broadcaster had requested (shift in match timings) and the GC has considered it during its meeting. After that, we have received objections from a couple of franchises. Now, we will be meeting most of the franchises here. We’ll discuss with them. We’ll discuss with the broadcaster as well, and in an amicable way, we’ll find a solution. It is an administrative issue. We can sort it out at our level.”

The auction is going to be a massive one, with 578 players. They also includes 24 cricketers from England. The England and Wales Cricket Board, which in the past has been reluctant regarding releasing players for the IPL, and others could stand to make some massive financial gains this time if they release players for the entire length of the tournament.

“Yes, we have spoken to the England Cricket Board and they are providing the players. And we have made a provision that those boards which will be providing players for the full duration of the league will get 20 per cent of the player’s fee. Earlier it was 10 per cent,” Shukla added.

