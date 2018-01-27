South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar watches his shot on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India. | AP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa were 69 for one in their second innings while chasing 241 against India at lunch of the fourth day of the third and final cricket Test, here today.

Dean Elgar (29 not out) and Hashim Amla (27 not out) were at the crease at the break with with South Africa still needing 172 runs for a win with 9 wickets in hand.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 187

South Africa 1st innings: 194

India 2nd innings: 247all out in 80.1 overs (A Rahane 48; M Morkel 3/47)

South Africa 2nd innings: 69 for one in 28 overs (Dean Elgar 29 not out, Hashim Amla 27 not out; Mohammad Shami 1/15).

