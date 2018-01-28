JOHANNESBURG: Consolation wins don’t get any better than this. When play began on Saturday, a victory for India was a given. But little did they or anyone expect a fight as good as the one put by Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla, which even created a bit of panic among the Indians.

But, with a bowling attack that has seldom made life easy for South African on this tour, they staged a turnaround and recorded a 63-run win, only their third ever in the Rainbow Nation, on Saturday.

The demons on the pitch were not as visible as on Friday. Elgar and Amla waged a battle that was not only giving South Africa confidence, but even left Indian shoulders drooping. A wet outfield, caused by overnight rain, and a softened ball meant Indian bowlers were unable to get the bite that had been a main character of this pitch over the last three days.

The cracks didn’t misbehave, as much as they were expected to as the left-right combination did not allow Indian bowlers to settle into a rhythm. They tried everything to dislodge the pair, but nothing went their way, not even half-chances until Ishant Sharma gave India the breakthrough in the second session by removing Amla.

On pitches like this, it just takes one wicket to open the floodgates, but even though the bowlers ran away with the match in the final session, the hardwork they put in when Elgar and Amla stitched a 119-run partnership was commendable. Defending 241, they didn’t have space for too many loose deliveries as they made the pair fight hard for each and every run.

“I can’t praise the bowlers enough for the work they put in. Not just today, but during the entire tour. When the two were batting, they could have easily leaked runs, but the thing with this attack is they know when to go defensive and went to go aggressive. “We too knew it was just a matter of one wicket and when we got that, it was always going to be hard for the rest. Full credit to the bowlers,” captain Virat Kohli said.

Once Amla fell, the pitch, which had now been baked under the sun, started to play to India’s advantage as the cracks widened. It needed bowling around the good length areas and the bowlers did exactly that as a flurry of wickets came their way.

The left-hander might not be attractive with his shots, but like his predecessor Graeme Smith, has enough courage. Having recovered from a concussion, he played close to the body, and put a huge price on his wicket to carry his bat for an unbeaten 86.

Though Shami took five wickets, most of the hard work was done by Ishant and Bumrah, who between them dismissed Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. The new batsmen were always going to take time to adjust to the uneven bounce on this surface. With the top-order back in the hut, Shami took care of the lower-order to India give a memorable win on foreign soil, on a pitch loaded in favour of the hosts.

“We had to show character in this game, not for anyone else, but for belief of the team. When nobody is believing and not backing you, it is important to back yourself. “We knew if we can play well together as a team we can. We knew in the first two Tests, we had opportunities, but we didn’t close the game and sessions. We expressed ourselves as a team and 2-1 feels much better. It definitely feels sweet for us,” said Kohli

Had it had been 3-0, the morale would have definitely taken a beating, but India showed in Johannesburg that if they take the field with the right personnel, they can win abroad. The notable inclusion for this Test was of Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a priceless 48 in the second essay and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made all-round contributions to walk away with Man of the Match award.

South Africa might not have needed this win, but India did. “This could be a massive milestone for us. We certainly believed that irrespective of the conditions if we back ourselves we will end up winning.

“The mood is amazing in the change room and guys are looking forward to repeat this kind of performance foreign conditions.”

SCORECARD

India (1st innings) 187.

South Africa (1st innings) 194.

India (2nd innings) 247.

South Africa (2nd innings, overnight 17/1) Amla c Pandya b Sharma 52, Elgar (batting) 86, De Villiers c Rahane b Bumrah 6, Du Plessis b Sharma 2, De Kock lbw b Bumrah 0, Philander b Shami 10, Phehlukwayo b Shami 0, Rabada c Pujara b Kumar 0, Morkel b Shami 0, Ngidi c sub (Karthik) b Shami 4. Extras 13 (b 7, w 6).

Total (73.3 overs) 177. Fall of wickets: 2-124, 3-131, 4-144, 5-145, 6-157, 7-157, 8-160, 9-161, 10-177. Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 18-4-39-1, Shami 12.3-2-28-5, Bumrah 21-3-57-2, Ishant 16-3-31-2, Pandya 6-1-15-0.

