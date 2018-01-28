JOHANNESBURG: A victory in South Africa for only the third time, on the most challenging surface they had encountered ever. Rising from the ashes after being 0-2 down. More importantly, a victory on foreign soil, which captain Virat Kohli called sweet. A batting unit that told the world they are not just flat-track bullies, but can also be courageous enough to grind it out. A tireless bowling unit capable of running through sides. All of it sounds good.

But, it was yet another series lost away from home. Winning away has been the sole aim of this team. But as much as this win should make the team proud, it comes with a feeling of hurt. They had not been rolled over by South Africa. In the two Tests they lost, they were in the match until the fourth innings began. But there is also no hiding the fact that they capitulated in moments they were supposed to stand up.

“South Africa played better in the first two games, so they deserved to win. But we deserved to win this game. They as a team know that at many moments in the first two games we put them under pressure. After being 2-0 down, people can get bogged down and lose hope or not show character. But this win is testimony to the belief we have in ourselves as a team and the attitude we carry in every game,” Kohli said.

An hour after the match, the ICC issued a statement confirming that India retain the Test Championship mace. Are they worthy enough? They will be asked. It will be a valid question too, for apart from Sri Lanka and West Indies, reality is that they have not won in places that matter.

India need to assess where they slipped in the African sojourn. To begin with, they made wrong choices while choosing the XI. Most notable of those was dropping their best overseas player Ajinkya Rahane. With every shot he played in Wanderers, you couldn’t stop but think, what if he had played those Tests. Nobody knows whose call it was. There is a belief it was the captain’s decision. But with a think-tank around, it is still a question why such a glaring error went overlooked.

Constant changes also make players insecure. There is a reason why successful teams of the past had a settled side and only made changes when necessary. India are still some way from figuring out their best combination.

This team believes captain is the boss. But in hindsight, giving him all the powers can also mean there is only one-way traffic when it comes to exploring ideas. In the Anil Kumble saga, the tipping point is believed to be the former coach’s call to field Kuldeep Yadav in the final Test against Australia ahead of Kohli’s wish. It was a decision that proved priceless and it is not that current coach Ravi Shastri is not capable of taking such calls. But leaving everything to the captain deprives him of hearing alternate ideas.

A tour of England awaits in the summer. If India fail to address these issues, and choose to walk blind, then the fall could be as rapid as their rise to No 1.