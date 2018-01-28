CHENNAI: Kasi Viswanathan, CSK CEO, is happy that things went as per plan at the IPL auctions. “Much before the auction started we had decided to get back as many core players as possible. Having retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, we were looking for players who add value and depth to the side. We are pleased with our picks today.”

For example, they were keen to get back Dwayne Bravo. “He is a top class all-rounder and one of the best bowlers at the death. He shares a good rapport with players and can change a game single-handedly. We wanted to get him at any cost and we are glad to have him back again,” he said.

CSK will miss R Ashwin, but believe they would make up for it with their new spin recruits. “We wanted Ashwin and bid for him up to a point. Then the price went up and we could not match. Nevertheless, we are happy to have Harbhajan Singh.”

All-rounders and part-timers are the ones who make a difference in T20s and keeping this in mind, CSK went for Shane Watson. Kedar Jadhav can also chip in with a few overs of spin. They have also picked two leggies — Karn Sharma and Imran Tahir.