After breath-taking bidding for Indian players on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2018, the action began on the second day with two Indians being sold for a joint sum of almost 6 crores in just the first ten minutes.

In one of the biggest surprises of the day so far, Rajasthan Royals take Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.2 crores, whose base price was just 20 lakhs. A short while later, they also bought the most expensive Indian player this year so far in Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crores.

Wonder what's more in store for today.

Here are the latest updates

3:30 pm: CSK makes only bid for England fast bowler Mark Wood and get him for base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Chirag Gandhi, Akash Bhandari, Himmt Singh go unsold. Royals get Mahipal Lomror for Rs 20 lakh and Mumbai get Mohsin Khan for Rs 20 lakh base price too.

3:25 pm: Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar finds a place in the Punjab team, where the former Indian batsmen is keeping tabs. Mumbai get India U-19 spinner Anukul Roy, who gets second time lucky for Rs 20 lakh. Lalit Yadav, Harvik Desai, Athisayaraj V, Dane Peterson, Kesrick Williams and even Syed Kirmani's son Sadiq go unsold.

3:20 pm: Australian fast bowler Ben Laughlin goes to Royals for Rs 20 lakh as Mumbai get Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya for Rs 50 lakh. R. Samarth, Eklavya Dwivedi, keeper Smit Patel, Thisara Perera, Jhye Richardson and Vikas Tokas go unsold. Punjab get Pradeep Sahu for Rs 20 lakh.

3:15 pm: Johnson Charles, CM Gautam, Yuvraj Chudasama, Mihir Hirwani, David Willey, Tom Latham, Luke Ronchi and Varun Aaron all go unsold. Mumbai get Mayank Markande for Rs 20 lakh.

3:10 pm: Dale Steyn, Corey Anderson, Sai Kishore, Pravin Dubey and Shaun Marsh go unsold. Sunrisers make a base price bid of Rs 20 lakh for Bipul Sharma and get him. Delhi completes their squad with Sayan Ghosh for 20 lakh.

3:05 pm: Mumbai Indians get Siddhesh Lad for base price of Rs 20 lakh, in the only bid for the player. Wicketkeeper Prashant Chopra goes for Rs 20 lakh to Rajasthan Royals. Nikhil Naik goes unsold as Aditya Tare finds luck with Mumbai Indians who buy him for Rs 20 lakh base price.

3:00 pm: KKR bid for Australian pace bowler Mitchell Johnson at base price of Rs 2 crore and he is sold. RCB bid for Time Southee and base price and he is sold for Rs 1 crore. However, Southee's New Zealand mate and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi goes unsold.

2:55 pm: Naman Ojha finds many pickers as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils go for Ojha and sold for 1.45 crores. Parthiv Patel gets an opening bid from old team Mumbai Indians but Royals and RCB are in the race and RCB win it. Parthiv Patel sold to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore.

2:50 pm: The auction resumes with franchises yet unsure about bidding for Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill as they go unsold again. Murali Vijay however finds luck as he goes to Chennai Superkings for base price of Rs 20 lakh.

1:40 pm: The auction breaks up for lunch. The action will return at 2:30 pm, so stay with us!

1:35 pm: Indian rookies, Anirudha Joshi goes to RCB while Midhun S goes to Rajasthan Royals.

1:30 pm: Many big names, local and otherwise are going unsold, including South African fast bowler Morne Morkel and spinner Amit Mishra.

1:25 pm: Chennai Super Kings make quick cheap buys. Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, and Asif KM are all picked up for less than Rs 1 crore each.

1:20 pm: Sandeep Lamichhane, the first and only player from Nepal, is sold at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Delhi Daredevils.

1:15 pm: Wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami is roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore. Sharad Lamba joins Mumbai Indians.

1:10 pm: Shreyas Gopal is sold to Rajasthan Royals while Akshdeep Nath goes to Kings XI Punjab.

1:05 pm: South African Cameron Delport goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price. Tajinder Dhillon is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 55 lakh.

1:00 pm: Baba Aparajith, Virat Singh, Amandeep Khare, Unmukt Chand, and Harpreet Bhatia all go unsold.

12:55 pm: Sunrisers retain Tanmay Agarwal, while Deepak Chahar goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 80 Lakhs.

12:50 pm: Fierce bidding ensues for Andrew Tye and he is finally sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crores!

Andrew Tye joins KXIP. (File Photo | PTI)

12:45 pm: Billy Stanlake is sold at base price Rs 50 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

12:40 pm: Some more go unsold. Ben Laughlin, Lockie Ferguson, Tymal Mills and Adam Milne don't get buyers.

12:40 pm: Jason Behrendorff is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore. Barinder Sran, on the other hand, joins Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2.2 crore.

12: 35 pm: A lot of players go unsold right after the break. They are Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella, Kedar Devdhar, Nicholas Pooran, CM Gautham, Tom Latham, David Willey, Kusal Perera, Luke Ronchi, Mihir Hirwani, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, John Hastings, Rovman Powell, Varun Aaron and finally now S Aravind.

12:30 pm: Chennai Super Kings rope in New Zealand's Mitchell Santner while Chris Jordan rejoins Sunrisers Hyderabad.

12:25 pm: South African all-rounder JP Duminy returns to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

JP Duminy will be with Mumbai this year. (File Photo | PTI)

12:25 pm: Another 19-year-old Afghan spinner is sold. Zahir Khan Pakteen is roped in by Rajasthan Royals.

12:20 pm: Chennai Super Kings pick their first uncapped player in Jagadeesan Narayan. He is sold for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

12:10 pm: And time for another short break.

12:10 pm: Delhi takes home Abhishek Sharma for Rs 55 lakh, while Anureet Singh is sold to Rajasthan for his base price.

12:05 pm: Mumbai Indians buy veteran all-rounder Pradeep Sangwan for Rs 1.5 crores.

12:00 pm: Pravin Dubey, Swapnil Singh, Sayan Ghosh, Ishwar Pandey and Nathu Singh remain unsold.

11:55 am: Under-19 players selling like hot cakes this year. Kolkata also take Under-19 star Shivam Mavi for Rs 3 crores.

11:50 am: Kolkata Knight Riders push back Mumbai to buy Rinku Singh for Rs 80 Lakhs.

11:45 am: Some quick buys for base prices. Ankit Sharma sold to Rajasthan Royals. Delhi pick up Under-19 player Manjot Kalra. Kolkata Knight Riders buy Apoorv Wankhede. Sachin Baby is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

11:35 am: Spin bowlers Pragyan Ojha, Nathan Lyon, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Fawad Ahmed go unsold. Is that it this year for spinners?

11:30 am: Break is over now. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Zadran, who is just 17 years old is bought for Rs 4 crores by Kings XI Punjab!

11:15 am: The auction takes a 10-minute break.

11:15 am: Star pacer Dale Steyn, unfortunately, goes unsold, while kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult finds a place in Delhi for Rs 2.2 Crores.

11:10 am: Chennai Super Kings' first buy of the day comes in Shardul Thakur for a price of Rs 2.6 crores.

CSK buys Shardul Thakur for Rs 2.6 crores. (File Photo | PTI)

11:05 am: After some heavy bidding from CSK and KXIP, Jaydev Unadkat is sold for Rs 11.5 crores to Rajasthan Royals. The most expensive Indian player so far this year!

11:00 am: RCB rope in Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mohammad Siraj for Rs 2.2 and Rs 2.6 crores respectively.

10:55 am: Kolkata Knight Riders pick up Vinay Kumar while Sunrisers Hyderabad takes Sandeep Sharma with them.

10:50 am: Chennai Super Kings fight for Mohit Sharma but Kings XI Punjab use Right To Match and get him back. Rajasthan Royal too use RTM to get back Dhawal Kulkarni from RCB.

Kings XI Punjab retain Mohit Sharma (File Photo | PTI)

10:45 am: Rishi Dhawan goes unsold while Sunrisers Hyderabad retains Mohammad Nabi.

10:40 am: Speak of the devil! Mumbai Indians snap up Ben Cutting with intense bidding for an end price of Rs 2.2 crores.

10:35 am: Moises Henriques and Corey Anderson remain unsold. Overseas players not having a good day.

10: 30 am: Delhi Daredevils rope in Daniel Christian for Rs 1.5 crores, Gurkeerat Singh for Rs 75 Lakhs, and also take Jayant Yadav for base price of Rs 50 Lakhs.

10: 25 am: Pawan Negi picked up using Right To Match card by RCB for Rs 1 crore.

10: 22 am: Washington Sundar sold to RCB for Rs 3 crores.

RCB get Washington Sundar. (File Photo | EPS)

10: 20 am: Kings XI Punjab pick up their first of the day in Manoj Tiwary for Rs 1 crore, while RCB retain Mandeep Singh for Rs 1.4 crores.

10:15 am: Colin Ingram and Travis Head go unsold. Overseas batsmen continue to be left out.

10:10 am: Eoin Morgan, Shaun Marsh, Lendl Simmons go unsold.

10:04 am: Evin Lewis sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.8 crore.

10:02 am: The other Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, is sold to RCB for Rs 2.2 crores.

10:00 am: Shivil Kaushik is left unsold.

9:57 am: Rajasthan Royals pick up Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge Rs 6.2 crores from a base price of just Rs 20 lakhs!

9:53 am: Iqbal Abdullah goes unsold.

Iqbal Abdullah goes unsold. (File Photo | PTI)

9:50 am: Rookie players Tejas Baroka, Sai Kishore and J Suchith go unsold.

9:39 am: Shahbaz Nadeem sold to Delhi for Rs 3.2 crores.

9:35 am: Rahul Chahar sold to Mumbai for Rs 1.9 crores.