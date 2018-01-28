After breath-taking bidding for Indian players on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2018, the action began on the second day with two Indians being sold for a joint sum of almost 6 crores in just the first ten minutes.

In one of the biggest surprises of the day so far, Rajasthan Royals take Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.2 crores, whose base price was just 20 lakhs. A short while later, they also bought the most expensive Indian player this year so far in Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crores.

Wonder what's more in store for today.

Here are the latest updates,

12:10 pm: And time for another short break.

12:10 pm: Delhi takes home Abhishek Sharma for Rs 55 lakh, while Anureet Singh is sold to Rajasthan for his base price.

12:05 pm: Mumbai Indians buy veteran all-rounder Pradeep Sangwan for Rs 1.5 crores.

12:00 pm: Pravin Dubey, Swapnil Singh, Sayan Ghosh, Ishwar Pandey and Nathu Singh remain unsold.

11:55 am: Under-19 players selling like hot cakes this year. Kolkata also take Under-19 star Shivam Mavi for Rs 3 crores.

11:50 am: Kolkata Knight Riders push back Mumbai to buy Rinku Singh for Rs 80 Lakhs.

11:45 am: Some quick buys for base prices. Ankit Sharma sold to Rajasthan Royals. Delhi pick up Under-19 player Manjot Kalra. Kolkata Knight Riders buy Apoorv Wankhede. Sachin Baby is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

11:35 am: Spin bowlers Pragyan Ojha, Nathan Lyon, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Fawad Ahmed go unsold. Is that it this year for spinners?

11:30 am: Break is over now. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Zadran, who is just 17 years old is bought for Rs 4 crores by Kings XI Punjab!

11:15 am: The auction takes a 10-minute break.

11:15 am: Star pacer Dale Steyn, unfortunately, goes unsold, while kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult finds a place in Delhi for Rs 2.2 Crores.

11:10 am: Chennai Super Kings' first buy of the day comes in Shardul Thakur for a price of Rs 2.6 crores.

11:05 am: After some heavy bidding from CSK and KXIP, Jaydev Unadkat is sold for Rs 11.5 crores to Rajasthan Royals. The most expensive Indian player so far this year!

11:00 am: RCB rope in Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mohammad Siraj for Rs 2.2 and Rs 2.6 crores respectively.

10:55 am: Kolkata Knight Riders pick up Vinay Kumar while Sunrisers Hyderabad takes Sandeep Sharma with them.

10:50 am: Chennai Super Kings fight for Mohit Sharma but Kings XI Punjab use Right To Match and get him back. Rajasthan Royal too use RTM to get back Dhawal Kulkarni from RCB.

10:45 am: Rishi Dhawan goes unsold while Sunrisers Hyderabad retains Mohammad Nabi.

10:40 am: Speak of the devil! Mumbai Indians snap up Ben Cutting with intense bidding for an end price of Rs 2.2 crores.

10:35 am: Moises Henriques and Corey Anderson remain unsold. Overseas players not having a good day.

10: 30 am: Delhi Daredevils rope in Daniel Christian for Rs 1.5 crores, Gurkeerat Singh for Rs 75 Lakhs, and also take Jayant Yadav for base price of Rs 50 Lakhs.

10: 25 am: Pawan Negi picked up using Right To Match card by RCB for Rs 1 crore.

10: 22 am: Washington Sundar sold to RCB for Rs 3 crores.

10: 20 am: Kings XI Punjab pick up their first of the day in Manoj Tiwary for Rs 1 crore, while RCB retain Mandeep Singh for Rs 1.4 crores.

10:15 am: Colin Ingram and Travis Head go unsold. Overseas batsmen continue to be left out.

10:10 am: Eoin Morgan, Shaun Marsh, Lendl Simmons go unsold.

10:04 am: Evin Lewis sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.8 crore.

10:02 am: The other Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, is sold to RCB for Rs 2.2 crores.

10:00 am: Shivil Kaushik is left unsold.

9:57 am: Rajasthan Royals pick up Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge Rs 6.2 crores from a base price of just Rs 20 lakhs!

9:53 am: Iqbal Abdullah goes unsold.

9:50 am: Rookie players Tejas Baroka, Sai Kishore and J Suchith go unsold.

9:39 am: Shahbaz Nadeem sold to Delhi for Rs 3.2 crores.

9:35 am: Rahul Chahar sold to Mumbai for Rs 1.9 crores.