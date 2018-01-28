CSK coach Stephen Fleming addresses the media as IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla looks on. (EPS | Pushkar V)

After breath-taking bidding for Indian players on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2018, the action began on the second day with two Indians being sold for a joint sum of almost 6 crores in just the first ten minutes.

In one of the biggest surprises of the day so far, Rajasthan Royals take Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.2 crores, whose base price was just 20 lakhs. Washington Sundar meanwhile was roped in by RCB for Rs 3.2 crores.

Wonder what's more in store for today.

Here are the latest updates,

10: 30 am: Delhi Daredevils rope in Daniel Christian for Rs 1.5 crores and also take Jayant Yadav for base price of Rs 50 Lakhs.

10: 25 am: Pawan Negi picked up using Right To Match card by RCB for Rs 1 crore.

10: 22 am: Washington Sundar sold to RCB for Rs 3 crores.

10: 20 am: Kings XI Punjab pick up their first of the day in Manoj Tiwary for Rs 1 crore, while RCB retain Mandeep Singh for Rs 1.4 crores.

10:15 am: Colin Ingram and Travis Head go unsold. Overseas batsmen continue to be left out.

10:10 am: Eoin Morgan, Shaun Marsh, Lendl Simmons go unsold.

10:04 am: Evin Lewis sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.8 crore.

10:02 am: The other Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, is sold to RCB for Rs 2.2 crores.

10:00 am: Shivil Kaushik is left unsold.

9:57 am: Rajasthan Royals pick up Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge Rs 6.2 crores from a base price of just Rs 20 lakhs!

9:53 am: Iqbal Abdullah goes unsold.

9:50 am: Rookie players Tejas Baroka, Sai Kishore and J Suchith go unsold.

9:39 am: Shahbaz Nadeem sold to Delhi for Rs 3.2 crores.

9:35 am: Rahul Chahar sold to Mumbai for Rs 1.9 crores.