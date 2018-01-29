CHENNAI: Exciting cricket dominated persistently by fast bowling with flashes of brilliance with the bat, the Test series between the No 1 and 2 teams was worth the billing every ball. The games were superbly contested and the hosts were deserving winners for clinching the moments that mattered. They fought hard to add to what AB de Villiers got showing unbelievable ease when almost everybody else was engaged in a titanic struggle to score. This gave their quicks just about enough to put India under pressure in the first two Tests.

That the shocking move to uncover a brutal surface --- used normally by teams desperate to win --- still emerged as a highlight of this fascinating fight is an unfortunate yet remarkable turn of events. Think of it. Here was a team having the better of exchanges on pitches they are used to against a side struggling to come to terms with bounce and movement.

Despite conditions decisively in their favour, there was no room to suggest that South Africa had opted for what India did in Nagpur in 2015. But by rolling out a pitch in Johannesburg where ball hit body almost as often as bat hit ball, they lost that reputation. Not only did India secure a morale-boosting win. They defied odds on something designed to extend their agonies and help the hosts achieve 3-0, a figure they have been wanting since leaving India a little over two years ago.

It is an old gamble and the principle of this gamble is reducing batting to a game of either survival or a frantic exercise of gathering runs. In Sunil Gavaskar’s last Test in Bangalore in 1996, India prepared an abject turner to break the deadlock in a five-match series. Pakistan won despite making 116 in the first innings.

In 2004 against Australia, they laid out a similar track to salvage pride in a dead rubber in Mumbai and versus South Africa in 2008, again opted for an excessive spin under must-win circumstances in Kanpur. They won those two Tests.

South Africa’s tale is like what backfired on India against Australia in Pune last year, where they lost in three days on a dry surface turning square. That was the first match of a series Virat Kohli wanted to win, badly if necessary. The baffling part of the South African decision is there was no reason to go for something so drastic.

The series had been won and the opponent worked out. There was no need to go for broke. They still wanted to return India the compliment by putting them on the seaming equivalent of a difficult turner. Perhaps in the joy of winning the series, they overlooked the prospect of the creation disobeying its creators. It didn’t stop them claiming the trophy, but must have hurt egos to see Kohli celebrate after the series instead of celebrating themselves.

Given that there are instances of matches being called off due to dangerous nature of the playing surface, it was surprising that the match referee and umpires chose to continue. It would be a bigger surprise if Johannesburg doesn't get a ‘poor’ rating from the ICC, which was prompt in handing Nagpur one. Because pitch curators rarely do these things without instructions from the home team or board, the ICC must act strictly. Offending teams can be fined and the venue suspended for a period. But then, that’s another story