BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Krishnappa Gowtham was ‘nervous’ when IPL auctioneer Richard Madley called out his name on Sunday morning. Sitting with his family in their living room, eyes glued to the TV, the off-spinner witnessed teams bid ferociously for him. It Rajasthan Royals, who finally got him for Rs 6.2 crore.

It was celebration time at his residence in East Bangalore. “First 15-20 seconds, no one bid for me. I feared, no one would pick me. I was nervous. There was a bit of tension as well. But, when teams started bidding, I became happy that I would be a part of an IPL team. I was with my family, and it was celebration time. Everyone was happy. It was like a festival time,” Gowtham told Express.

The sum may not be massive when one looks at the amounts his Karnataka teammates Manish Pandey and KL Rahul earned (both got Rs 11 crore). However, Gowtham was bought for 31 times his base price, which by mathematical calculations look stunning. Teams were desperate for the 29-year-old. Royal Challengers Bangalore opened the bid, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians entered the frame, before Royals got their man.

Gowtham was one of the best players in Ranji Trophy for Karnataka, scalping 34 wickets, and was on the radar of many teams. “They (franchises) must have seen what I have done in domestic cricket. All those performances helped me. That is the reason many franchises wanted me,” Gowtham said.

The Royals are making a comeback to the IPL after a two-year ban, and they have made some expensive buys to build a strong team. The two most expensive players — Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) — are with them. Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson were acquired too.

Gowtham is not new to IPL as he was picked by Mumbai Indians last season. He is looking forward to playing alongside big names of world cricket, including Smith and Stokes. “I was part of Mumbai Indians last season, and I was with Buttler. I know him. Playing with Stokes, Smith and other cricketers, I can learn various aspects from them and improve my skills,” the spinner said.

ashim@newindianexpress.com