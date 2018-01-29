King's XI Punjab Co-Owner Priety Zinta with team mentor Virendra Sehwag arrives to take part in the IPL Auction 2018 on its second day in Bengaluru on Sunday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir's best cricketer Parvez Rasool and medium pacer Umar Nazir went unsold but hard-hitting batsman Manzoor Dar, also known as Pandav, bagged his maiden IPL deal of Rs 20 lakh from Kings XI Punjab.

"Congratulations & all the best for the tournament. Look forward to watching you play," former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah wrote on his Twitter page after the franchise from Punjab picked up hard-hitting batsman from Kashmir.

He became the second player from Kashmir to be drafted into an IPL franchise after Rasool, who failed to attract a single bid during the auction.

The other player from Kashmir, fast bowler Umar Nazir, was also not picked by any team.

State sports Minister Imran Ansari while congratulating the batsman hinted that IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla had helped in getting Pandav picked up by the franchise owned by Bollywood star Preity Zinta.

"I am personally thankful to Mr Rajiv Shukla Chairman #IPL who has been support for Kashmiri's today once again showed his commitment to what he says he does. A Big thanks Sir.God Bless you," Ansari tweeted.

"Congratulations Manzoor Dar (Pandav). Make JK Proud and thanks to friends who made this happen," the minister added.

Ansari comments generated mixed response from twitterati as some cricket fans questioned the minister hinting at Pandav's selection at a favour rather than being based on his performance.

"Are you trying to show your influence over his own earned success... I don't get it," a Twitter user wrote in his reply to the minister.

Pandav had several decent performances in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.