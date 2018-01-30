Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after completing his hat-trick during the second one day international(ODI) match of the ongoing India-Australia cricket series at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata.|AFP File Photo

CHENNAI: August to December in the previous year was the last stretch of time when exhausting mental faculties on out-of-the-box puns pertaining to the word “wrist” had become a bit of a routine for our nation’s media.

Considering the way the IPL auction in Bengaluru has panned out, April to May may well end up becoming another such duration. That’s because quite a few franchises lavished their monies on equipping their bowling arsenal with wrist-spinning options. That the concept of deploying wrist-spin on a regular basis has taken a while to take wings in this league is the known fact.

It was only in the last season that wrist-spinners made their presence felt. Towards the end of that iteration’s league stage, Kings XI Punjab wrist-spinner Rahul Tewatia claimed the scalp of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, marking the first time when his bowling brethren breached the 100-wicket mark, in 10 editions of this event.

Among the 15 wrist-spinners who took to the ground, Imran Tahir (18 wickets), Rashid Khan (17 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (14 wickets), Karn Sharma (13 wickets), and Kuldeep Yadav (12 wickets) led the pack.

Unsurprisingly, teams have wisened up to the potential that this ilk of tweakers possess. The final bids this time for Tahir, Rashid, Chahal, Karn, and Kuldeep total up to a whopping Rs 26.8 crore. And, such stalwarts are not the only ones on whom teams have trained their crosshairs.

Barring Sunrisers Hyderabad, each franchise have ensured that their roster has a minimum of two wrist-spinners. A cursory glance at all team-sheets may very well lead to the observation that the playing XI of at least five teams will have the presence of one in most matches.The end of this auction also seems to hint at the fact that in terms of financial allocation, wrist-spinners had been ascribed a good amount of priority by most franchises.

Five sides dedicated at least 10 per cent of their spend for wrist-spinners: Chennai Super Kings (14.81%), Delhi Daredevils (15.86%), Kolkata Knight Riders (16.95%), Royal Challengers Bangalore (16.78%), and Sunrisers (15.42%). Those numbers might not seem that substantial when looked at on their own. But throw into the mix that all these chunks of money have gone into roping in one, two, or three wrist-spinners, and it’s easy to conclude that many a franchise believe that these men may be key to a successful run.

Former India spinner Maninder Singh also concurred with these logical extrapolations. “They’ve really come up in international cricket over the last couple of years. Every team has at least one quality wrist-spinner, and IPL franchises too have realised the importance of having one. They’re attacking bowlers; though they may concede runs every now and then, they can become game-changers by delivering crucial wickets.”

rahulravi@newindianexpress.com