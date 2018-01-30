NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Tuesday hoped to see the Under-19 India team return with the World Cup trophy.

He made the statement after India registered a mammoth 203-run victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup being played at Christchurch's Hagley Oval cricket ground here on Tuesday.

Khanna told ANI, “I would like to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team for a magnificent performance.”

“We are proud of them and the nation is proud of them. We would like to welcome them with the World Cup trophy in their hands,” he added.

Former India skipper Dravid coached the U-19 who side had set the 273-run target for Pakistan with the help of Shubman Gill's 102-run innings, but the opposite side failed to inch even closer to the target as they were bowled out at 69 in just 29 overs.

None of the batsmen from Pakistan could cross the 20-run mark, as Rohail Nazir became the highest scorer for the side with 18 runs.

Gill, who became India's first centurion of this World Cup here, was declared the man of the match for his spectacular 102 runs of 94 balls.