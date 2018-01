Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the first of a two-test series against Sri Lanka. (File photo)

CHITTAGONG: Stand-in Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in the first of a two-test series against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, who are without injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, handed left-arm spinner Sunzumul Islam his Test debut but left out veteran Razzak, who was recalled to the squad after four years.

The second test is in Dhaka, starting on February 8.

Bangladesh : Mahmudullah Riyad (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Sunzumul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.