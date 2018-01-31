BENGALURU: On the day India beat South Africa on a challenging track, most media channels and newspapers had their eyes elsewhere. Bengaluru it was where the IPL auctions took place, with 169 cricketers finding new homes.

However, two India Test regulars — Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma — went unsold while Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel got picked for less than Rs 3 crore. Mohammed Shami managed Rs 3 crore. Seven members of the Test team got more than Rs 7 crore but the remaining didn’t command figures to make heads turn.

Here is the other side of the coin. Players nowhere near the Test team, who are irregulars in the limited-overs sides, bagged deals that some Test players would be envious of — Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 11 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 7 crore), Sanju Samson (Rs 8 crore), Suresh Raina (Rs 11 crore), Rishabh Pant (Rs 8 crore).

The old argument that IPL is killing Test cricket resurfaces. If IPL pays you so much even without you being part of the India mix, why should players even strive to play for India and toil for six hours a day?

Experts believe it is a matter of individual preference. They also think this is a great time for the mediocre as otherwise, players of such calibre could never dream of earning so much.

“You can’t put all players under the same branch. For the ones who want to reach the highest level, Test cricket remains their dream. For mediocre players, IPL becomes a place to earn big and hence the importance given to it,” former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput told Express.

The IPL has helped many unknown faces make a name for themselves, eventually making it to the national side. There have also been examples of players who shone in one season or were bought for large amounts, but the hype died down because of lack of performances. It’s a double-edged sword in that regard.

Jasprit Bumrah is an example of success. He made his IPL debut in 2013, even before making a name for himself in first-class cricket. He has gone on to become an India bowler in all three formats. Paul Valthaty is at the other extreme, who disappeared after one good IPL season.

“IPL is a great platform. It helps you get noticed. Bumrah’s unorthodox action was something that players could not cope with, and he used that experience to make it to the national team,” Rajput added. Players like Rahul Sharma and Manpreet Gony also made the IPL to India transition, but eventually lost their place in the national scheme of things.

“It depends on individuals. IPL is a great platform to catch the attention of selectors. However, if performance dips, you will obviously lose your spot. Hard work has to be done throughout the year and you can’t just focus on IPL,” Rajput said.

KC Cariappa had not even played for Karnataka when KKR bought him for Rs 2.4 crore. He was not bought by any franchise this time. “IPL franchises have become wiser. Also, selectors nowadays don’t get swayed by IPL showings. Players are asked to perform in the domestic circuit and only then are they considered for the national cap.”

With so much money being bandied about, there seems to be a real danger of players losing focus, something that MS Dhoni has spoken about in the past. A mentor is the need of the hour; a role that suits Rahul Dravid, the India U-19 coach. Just before the auctions, he told the youngsters to not lose focus and concentrate on the work at hand. “The U-19 World Cup is a huge deal for youngsters. There are counter-arguments for and against the money factor. It helps them come to terms with money at a young age. It can sway their minds, and a mentor is needed. Dravid is the perfect example,” Rajput added.

Figures too suggest that IPL matches are more sought after. BCCI earns Rs 43.20 crore per bilateral match held in India from home broadcasters Star. For IPL, each match is going to fetch about Rs 55 cr following the new deal with Star. Also, a separate slot had been allocated for the IPL in the next Future Tours Program. Few Tests can boast of getting good footfall, while IPL matches generally get a good turnout.

“BCCI knows where revenue stream lies and they are using it accordingly. IPL does better then Tests. It is a fact you can’t ignore. From a business point of view, it is wise to give it separate allocation,” former India player and coach Anshuman Gaekwad said.

