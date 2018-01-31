HYDERABAD: When the G Vivekanand-led faction came to power in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) last March, the body was expected to return to normalcy, after a Deloitte report exposed financial irregularities. In reality, there has been more infighting and the president is under pressure.

On Wednesday, there is a hearing on a conflict of interest charge against Vivekanand, who is facing another allegation from nearly 100 HCA members, who say that nothing has been done to implement Lodha recommendations. This is contradictory to the president’s claim that necessary amendments had been made at the January 7 special general meeting.

The amendment issue is set to gain momentum after the HCA’s court-appointed administrators — Justice (retd) Anil R Dave and Justice (retd) GV Seethapathy — submitted a ‘final report’ to the high court stating that “by and large the (Lodha) recommendations have been incorporated in the amended bylaws...” The administrators have pointed out some variations but stated that compliance is “substantial”.

About 100-odd members then sent a letter to the BCCI CoA, saying, “We the undersigned members of HCA attended the SGM on 7th January and we endorse that there was no decision taken on any subject and a majority have rejected the ratification of the Lodha amendments due to procedural lapses.”

Vivekanand said, “Many signatories are tainted. They have multiple clubs and some even have corruption charges. These people have been pressurised to sign that letter. If they were really peeved, why did they not write to BCCI as soon as the SGM got over?”

HCA secretary T Sheshnarayan, suspended by the Apex Council on January 5 (his case will be heard on February 1), told Express the administrators have been “misled” by Vivekanand. “Why did they not check with the members who have been saying that no unanimous decision was taken in the SGM?,” said Sheshnarayan, one of the signatories in the letter.

“Not even once was the draft constitution discussed at the SGM,” said another member who has written a separate letter to the BCCI.

Members have said that the president’s role of an advisor to the state amounts to the conflict of interest. His company’s sponsorship agreement with HCA, which was later terminated, is also seen as an issue with conflict potential.

“That agreement was terminated years ago,” Vivekanand has said in his defence. Regarding the advisor role, he said he does not draw salary for the post he holds. “I did not even take the oath that a cabinet minister is required to when assuming office.”

