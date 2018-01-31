CHENNAI: Towards the end of July last year, at the Queen’s Park in Chesterfield and away from the glaring scrutiny of the media, 11 Indian youngsters made their debut in Youth Tests.

Over the course of the next four days, two among them — speedsters by profession — scalped 16 out of England’s 20 wickets, splaying the stumps 10 times in the process. That turned the head of a few cricketing websites, and profiles of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi made sporadic appearances on the Facebook feeds of those keeping a close eye. After that brief spurt of fame, the right-arm pacer duo was again consigned to the shadows of obscurity.

Cut to the 14th of this month. The venue was Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui; the match was India’s U-19 World Cup opener; and the opposition Australia.

This time, the two speedsters laid claim to six batsmen, sending down thunderbolts that drew lavish praise from Sourav Ganguly and Ian Bishop in the commentary box. Nagarkoti’s fastest scud made the speed-gun jump to 149 clicks; Mavi touched 146. Along with Ishan Porel, this pace-battery looked imposing. Not many previous Indian U-19 squads had boasted of a speedster line-up that brought with it intimidating pace and stifling accuracy. Coupled with superlative batting performances, India breezed to a 100-run victory.

As fate would have it, Tuesday too decided to stick with that template. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century propelled India to a total that looked difficult at one stage and the Nagarkoti-Mavi-Porel troika returned with combined figures of 15-6-30-4. Pakistan were rolled up for 69; a 203-run win was etched as India entered their sixth final at this event.

“I haven’t watched them in action up close, but from what I’ve seen on TV, I would say they’ve been brilliant throughout,” remarked former India pacer L Balaji. “For that level, they definitely look fast and furious.”

This winning formula has been repeated to perfection by India throughout the event. Against Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe, when Porel warmed the bench due to injury, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh ensured India didn’t feel his absence. The semifinal against Pakistan had been set up with the ease of scratching one’s nose. In all, India’s speedsters have claimed 22 wickets at an average and strike-rate of 13.59 and 24.86. All this at a combined economy-rate of 3.28.

Naturally, the ripples that these performances have created haven’t been restricted to the reel-life Middle-earth. The IPL auctions saw Kolkata Knight Riders place immense faith on Nagarkoti and Mavi, investing Rs 6.2 crore on the two.

“The IPL is going to be a good experience for them. They’ll get to interact with top players, and that is bound to enhance their game in the long run,” observed Balaji.

“They have the potential to do well in future. But, they need to be further tempered at the first-class level in order to evolve as bowlers (Nagarkoti made his List A debut for Rajasthan last year, and claimed the state’s first hat-trick). It is there — especially in knockout games and crunch clashes — that young bowlers like them go up against older and more experienced men, and that in turn will help them develop their game even more.”

Road to final

Group stage:

Mat 1: vs Australia

Won by 100 runs

Mat 2: vs Papua New Guinea Won by 10 wickets

Mat 3: vs Zimbabwe Won by 10 wickets

Quarterfinal: vs Bangladesh Won by 131 runs

Semifinal: vs Pakistan Won by 203 runs

Brtief scores: India U-19 272/9 in 50 ovs (Gill 102; Musa 4/67) bt Pakistan U-19 69 in 29.3 ovs (Porel 4/17).

341

Runs scored by Shubman Gill in the tournament. He is the second highest run-getter after West Indies’ Alick Athanaze (418).

