Madurai focus on mind games for turnaround

There has not been a single press conference that has started off with a different question for the newly named Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Captain, team CEO Pooja Damodaren during the jersey launch in Chennai on Thursday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI : There has not been a single press conference that has started off with a different question for the newly named Siechem Madurai Panthers. Formerly Madurai Supergiant, they had a dismal run in the first two editions of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Having lost 13 of their 14 matches, they’d be hard-pressed to find positives.

But for coach J Arunkumar, who has filled the shoes of  Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, feels this low motivates him. “People think it will be hard to coach a team that has not won a game. But that’s why we’re here. From our pre-season camp,  I can say there is talent. We have someone like Varun (Chakravarthi), a mystery spinner. We have certain strategies for him.” 

During their jersey launch on Wednesday, there was something unusual: a mental-strengthening drill. Though that may have left media personnel wondering, Madurai management’s message was clear: better the understanding between players, and better the performance of the team. For new insights, Madurai have also roped in Sriram Krishnamurthy as an assistant coach. Apart from being the high-performance coach of Cricket Wellington in 2016, the 30-year old was also the city’s U-19 side in the same period. 

“I wasn’t able to communicate with the players in their language,” said Arunkumar. “Sriram helped me create that bond. It’s vital to understand players and then chalk out your strategies. We will have a short camp. I’m sure the perception of Madurai will change.”
