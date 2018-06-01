Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in IPL betting case

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's younger brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has been summoned by the Thane police, Maharashtra in connection with the 11th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam, according to reports.

He was summoned days after the arrest of a bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla.

The Thane police had recently busted a betting ring and had arrested 42-year-old Jalan, who allegedly functioned in the country as well as abroad.

Actor-Producer Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police for probe in IPL betting case. He has to appear tomorrow to join investigation.Summons were issued to him after a bookie Sonu Jalan was arrested and interrogated by Police (file pic) pic.twitter.com/0RL1YUlgZn — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

According to Hindustan Times, 'during the investigation, it was found that Arbaaz Khan was being threatened by Sonu Jalan as he had lost money in one of the matches', said Pradeep Sharma, a senior police inspector from Thane anti-extortion cell.

Sharma also mentioned that they have found a list of bookies during a search at Jalan's house and are verifying it with him.

The names of Bollywood celebrity, contractors and builders figured in the diary, the police said.

