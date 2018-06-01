Home Sport Cricket

IPL-2: BCCI, officials failed to open foreign account, ED slaps Rs 121 crore penalty 

It was issued for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act during the second edition of T-20 cricket extravaganza that was held only once on a foreign soil.

Published: 01st June 2018 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BCCI and its officials did not open a separate bank account in South Africa after transferring Rs 243 crore from here for the 2009-IPL edition to evade the scrutiny of Indian regulatory agencies, the ED said as it slapped a Rs 121 crore FEMA penalty on the cricket regulator and others.

Former BCCI boss N Srinivasan and IPL ex-commissioner Lalit Modi were among those who were been penalised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its order issued yesterday.

It was issued for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) during the second edition of T-20 cricket extravaganza that was held only once on a foreign soil.

All other IPL editions have taken place in the country.

"Investigation revealed that the BCCI and the concerned officials of BCCI did not open any bank account in South Africa to meet the expenses for the conduct of IPL-2 in South Africa and instead transferred huge amounts of foreign exchange to Cricket South Africa (CSA) and this money was routed into another dedicated bank account opened by CSA in the name of CSA-IPL.

"Thereafter, by virtue of an agreement between the BCCI and the CSA, the former exercised full control over the operation of this foreign bank account and thereby avoided scrutiny of these expenses by any Indian authority," the ED said in a statement issued late yesterday.

A special director of the central probe agency here levied a penalty of Rs 82.66 crore on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rs 11.53 crore on its former chairman N Srinivasan, Rs 10.65 crore on IPL ex-commissioner Lalit Modi, Rs 9.72 crore on former BCCI treasurer M P Pandove, Rs 7 crore on the State Bank of Travancore (now merged with the SBI) and Rs 10 lakh on the then manager of the bank.

The total penalty amount was Rs 121.56 crore, the agency said.

The ED was investigating the case for the alleged contravention of the FEMA in transferring over Rs 243 crore out of the country to host the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition out of India.

The FEMA order stated that this transfer of funds was in alleged violation of the RBI guidelines meant for transferring funds abroad.

The order has asked the accused to deposit the fine amount in the government exchequer within 45 days.

They can also appeal against the order before the designated authority of the ED.

The T-20 IPL cricket tournament, that began in 2008, saw its 11th edition wrapping up recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI FEMA penalty IPL-2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence