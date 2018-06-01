Home Sport Cricket

Sarfraz Ahmed believes Pakistan can be even better against England in second Test

Pakistan were widely acknowledged to have outplayed England in all departments at Lord's in the first Test of the current campaign.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed believes his side can hit even greater heights against England in the second Test at Headingley despite a nine-wicket win in the series opener at Lord's.

Victory, completed inside four days at the 'home of cricket,' put Pakistan 1-0 up with one to play and on the verge of a first series win in England since fast bowling greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis starred in a 1996 success.

Pakistan were widely acknowledged to have outplayed England in all departments at Lord's in the first Test of the current campaign but wicket-keeper Sarfraz has urged them not to rest their laurels.

"We need to keep improving all the time," Sarfraz said Wednesday. "As well as we played at Lord's, we can still play better than that.

"We made four 50s at Lord's -- and if one of them had gone on to the big hundred that would've been even better. (Same with the bowlers) if they take three or four wickets, make it five or six."

Sarfraz is well aware of what it would mean to emulate Pakistan's series win in England 22 years ago.

"If we do win this, it will be a series we'll never forget," he added.

"The last time we won a series in England was in 1996, when Wasim and Waqar were around, and we drew at Leeds then," he added.

Sarfraz, however, urged his players to consign their Lord's success to the history books.

"We have to forget Lord's and move on to this now," he said. "If we want to move ahead as a team we have to forget our wins.

"We did well, we enjoyed it for two days, but now we're here," Sarfraz added. "If we are to move up in the rankings we need to forget our wins and keep moving on."

Pakistan are set to include Usman Salahuddin, rather than fellow uncapped batsman Fakhar Zaman, as a replacement for the injured Babar Azam.

It was a surprising decision in some eyes, given Fakhar hit a brilliant match-winning hundred against arch-rivals India in last year's Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

But Sarfraz said: "It wasn't close...we've seen Usman as a better option.

"Usman has been with us for the last three tours.

"He's worked very hard and he's been doing well.

"He played well in the two-day game against Leicestershire. That's why we recommended him, and that's why he's playing tomorrow."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarfraz Ahmed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision